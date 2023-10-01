Pakistan cuts petrol prices by ₹8, slashes diesel by ₹11
Reuters | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Pakistan economic crisis: Petrol prices dropped by 8 rupees to 323.38 rupees a litre, while diesel prices dropped 11 rupees to 318.18 rupees a litre.
Pakistan on Saturday cut the prices of petrol and diesel from a record high, after two consecutive raises.
Petrol prices dropped by 8 rupees to 323.38 rupees a litre, while diesel prices dropped 11 rupees to 318.18 rupees a litre, according to a finance ministry statement.
