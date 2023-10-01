Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Pakistan cuts petrol prices by 8, slashes diesel by 11

Pakistan cuts petrol prices by 8, slashes diesel by 11

Reuters | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Oct 01, 2023 12:51 AM IST

Pakistan economic crisis: Petrol prices dropped by 8 rupees to 323.38 rupees a litre, while diesel prices dropped 11 rupees to 318.18 rupees a litre.

Pakistan on Saturday cut the prices of petrol and diesel from a record high, after two consecutive raises.

A worker holds a fuel nozzle to fills fuel in a car, after the government announced the increase of petrol and diesel prices, at petrol station in Karachi, Pakistan September 16, 2023.(REUTERS)

Petrol prices dropped by 8 rupees to 323.38 rupees a litre, while diesel prices dropped 11 rupees to 318.18 rupees a litre, according to a finance ministry statement.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan petrol prices diesel prices
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP