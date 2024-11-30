Pakistan: Death toll in Khurram tribal violence rises to 124; over 170 injured

The ongoing tribal conflicts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's District Kurram have led to two more fatalities and 10 additional injuries in recent shootings, the News International reported. A mourner stands beside the dead bodies of victims who were killed in sectarian attacks in Kurram district at a Shitte Muslim mosque in Parachinar, the mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on November 22, 2024.(AFP)

According to police, the violence, which has been continuing for ten days, has resulted in 124 deaths and 178 injuries to date.

The Kurram region is experiencing a communication blackout, as mobile and internet services have been halted, and schools are closed the News International reported.

The district administration reports that the ongoing closure of the main Peshawar-Parachinar highway has severely affected daily life and trade. According to the report efforts to restore peace are in progress, with Deputy Commissioner Javed Ullah Mehsud noting that negotiations are underway with representatives from both conflicting groups. He expressed hope for progress toward a ceasefire and the reopening of transport routes. In the meantime, judicial officials are trapped in Parachinar due to the unrest.

The President of the Sadda Tehsil Bar stated that two judges and 25 judicial staff members have been stranded in the area for the past 10 days. Although the provincial government suggested airlifting them by helicopter, no rescue operation has been conducted so far. The situation has been tense since November 21, with violence continuing despite a recent ceasefire agreement. A 10-day truce was negotiated earlier in the week, but sporadic violence has made it ineffective.

The recent wave of clashes began nine days ago with ambushes on two separate convoys under police escort, leading to 52 deaths on the first day. Since then, violence between the rival factions has intensified, and police have struggled to maintain order, the News International reported.

The closure of the main highway has not only disrupted local transportation but also halted trade with Afghanistan, especially at the Kharlachi border. Meanwhile, the district administration is working to enforce the ceasefire.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan reported 79 deaths in the region between July and October of this year, underscoring the ongoing instability. Previous attempts to mediate peace, including a seven-day truce brokered by provincial authorities earlier this month, have failed to hold. A high-level delegation, including KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and IGP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, also negotiated a ceasefire last weekend, but violence quickly resumed. (ANI)