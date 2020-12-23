e-paper
Home / World News / Pakistan Democratic Movement holds rally in Mardan despite govt restrictions

Pakistan Democratic Movement holds rally in Mardan despite govt restrictions

The 11-party PDM opposition alliance has demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government to quit by January 31 or face intensified movements by opposition parties such as a long march to Islamabad.

world Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 19:17 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Mardan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
Pakistani politicians Maulana Fazlur Rehman (left) and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (right) at PDM’s previous anti-govt rally, in Lahore, Pakistan, on December 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
         

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an 11-party alliance, held a rally in Mardan on Wednesday despite a ban imposed by the district administration amid the COVID-19.

The district administration had decided not to allow the opposition leaders to hold the public procession given the rising numbers of coronavirus infections across the country, according to Geo News.

Responding to the PDM’s call for protest, Mardan deputy commissioner warned that action will be taken against the protesters.

The protesters, led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, and senior PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani, gathered at Gaju Baba Khan flyover, Geo News reported.

Awami National Party Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Aftab Sherpao of the Qaumi Watan Party, and other opposition leaders are scheduled to address the rally.

This comes after the PDM demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government to quit by January 31 or face intensified movements by opposition parties such as a long march to Islamabad.

“The meeting in Mardan would be followed by another public meeting in Larkana on December 27 on the eve of the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto,” The News International quoted Mian Iftikhar Hussain, PDM spokesman, as saying.

The PDM decided to focus on smaller cities for the public meeting. The protest will be held in Bahawalpur on December 30, Malakand on January 3, 2021, Bannu on January 6, Khuzdar on January 9, Loralai on January 13, Tharparkar on January 16, Faisalabad on January 18, Sargodha on January 23, and Sialkot on January 27.

In the past months, Khan has stepped up his efforts to silence the voice of the PDM, along with thousands of people, who criticised the government. Despite such attempts, the PDM has held five such rallies in Multan, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, and Quetta since October 16. (ANI)

