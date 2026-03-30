Pakistan deputy PM Ishaq Dar falls while welcoming leaders for US-Iran peace talks, video goes viral

Pakistan held quadrilateral consultations with leaders from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey on Sunday, discussing a way to end the war in the Middle East that began with the US and Israel's attacks in Iran, news agency PTI reported.

The incident was also caught on camera, showing Dar tripping as he moves to greet the minister. The incident took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where Pakistan held talks with several countries.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar fell at the Foreign Office while greeting foreign ministers who were in Islamabad to discuss the Middle East crisis on Sunday.

After the quadrilateral consultations, Dar also briefed the visiting dignitaries on the prospects of potential US-Iran talks in Islamabad.

"The visiting foreign ministers expressed their fullest support to this initiative," he said.

Also read: Pakistan minister says US, Iran back its mediator role, talks likely in ‘coming days’

The meeting involved Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and their Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

Following the discussions, the Pakistani minister also said that the foreign ministers “reaffirmed unity to contain the situation and reduce the risks of military escalation.”

The meeting also focused on proposals to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported. Iran has effectively blocked access to the key shipping passageway since the beginning of the attacks on February 28.

After the talks on Sunday, Pakistan has said it will be honoured to host "meaningful talks between the US and Iran in the coming days for a lasting settlement.

Also read: Iran's Pezeshkian speaks to Sharif as Gulf nations gear up to meet in Pakistan

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump reportedly didn't address the potential Pakistan talks but said on Sunday night that Washington was in discussions with Iran and “we’re doing extremely well in that negotiation.”

Islamabad has emerged as a mediator, having relatively good ties with Washington and Tehran, after what Pakistani officials called weeks of quiet diplomacy.