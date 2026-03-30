Pakistan minister says US, Iran back its mediator role, talks likely in ‘coming days’

Pakistan has said both the United States and Iran have expressed confidence in Islamabad’s role as a mediator, with talks expected in the “coming days” amid a deepening conflict in the Middle East. Foreign ministers from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey were expected to meet on March 29 for talks on the war in the Middle East, with Islamabad acting as a go-between between the United States and Iran. (AFP)

The country's foreign minister Ishaq Dar announced on Sunday that Islamabad is preparing to facilitate talks between Washington and Tehran, though it remains unclear whether these will be direct or indirect engagements.

“Pakistan is very happy that both Iran and the US have expressed their confidence in Pakistan’s facilitation” of the talks, Dar said in a televised address reported by news agency AP, adding that discussions are likely to take place in the “coming days.” Track US-Iran war live updates

However, there was no immediate response from either the United States or Iran on the proposed talks.

Dar said the initiative gained backing from regional powers after foreign ministers from Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia met in Islamabad. Another round of discussions is expected on Monday.

Islamabad meeting and peace push The meeting in Pakistan's capital city focused on the escalating conflict in Middle East, now in its fifth week, and its ripple effects on the global economy.

“We agreed that this war is not in favour of anyone and would only lead to death and destruction; the unity of the Muslim ummah in these challenging times is of utmost importance,” news agency PTI quoted Dar as saying.

He added that visiting foreign ministers were briefed on the prospects of US-Iran talks in Islamabad, noting: “The visiting foreign ministers expressed their fullest support to this initiative.”

Pakistan has been engaged in backchannel diplomacy for weeks, officials said, before making its efforts public.

“We have remained actively involved in all efforts and initiatives in bringing this conflict to an end,” Pakistan foreign minister said, adding that the country has also been in touch with US leadership to de-escalate tensions.

“We have remained actively engaged with the US leadership as well in our efforts to de-escalate the situation and finding a solution to the conflict.”

Foreign ministers at the meeting collectively called for creating conditions for structured negotiations, stressing dialogue as the path to peace.

Iran sceptical, Israel signals escalation Despite Pakistan’s push, there are signs of resistance from Tehran. Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf dismissed the proposed talks, linking them to recent US military movements in the region.

He said Iranian forces were “waiting for the arrival of American troops on the ground to set them on fire and punish their regional partners forever,” according to state media.

The remarks came after around 2,500 US Marines arrived in the Middle East for amphibious operations, further heightening tensions.

Meanwhile, in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated a possible expansion of military operations in Lebanon. He said the army would widen its invasion by extending the “existing security strip” in the south, targeting the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, though no operational details were shared.

Stakes high over Strait of Hormuz Pakistan’s mediation comes against the backdrop of stalled direct talks between the US and Iran and rising global economic concerns.

A reported 15-point ceasefire proposal sent by Washington to Tehran through Pakistan has already been rejected by Iran. A major sticking point remains the status of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil and gas supplies.

The disruption has driven up crude prices and triggered gas shortages across parts of Asia, with only limited tanker movement allowed for countries such as China, India and Pakistan.