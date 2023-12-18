5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan, tremors felt in Islamabad

An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit Pakistan. However, there was no report of any damage or casualty. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 133 km and its epicentre was Jammu and Kashmir in India. Pakistan Earthquake: The quake was felt in capital Islamabad as well as in other cities.(Representational)

The quake was felt in capital Islamabad as well as in other cities.

Pakistan frequently experiences earthquakes due to its location in a seismically active zone.

A tremor of 6.8 magnitude shook the country earlier this year.

The deadliest quake was felt in 2005, which killed more than 74,000 people.