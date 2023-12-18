close_game
News / World News / 5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan, tremors felt in Islamabad

5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan, tremors felt in Islamabad

ByHT News Desk
Dec 18, 2023 09:26 PM IST

Pakistan Earthquake: The quake was felt in capital Islamabad as well as in other cities.

An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit Pakistan. However, there was no report of any damage or casualty. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 133 km and its epicentre was Jammu and Kashmir in India.

Pakistan Earthquake: The quake was felt in capital Islamabad as well as in other cities.(Representational)
The quake was felt in capital Islamabad as well as in other cities.

Pakistan frequently experiences earthquakes due to its location in a seismically active zone.

A tremor of 6.8 magnitude shook the country earlier this year.

The deadliest quake was felt in 2005, which killed more than 74,000 people.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

