Pakistan election results: Strong show by Independents linked to jailed Imran Khan's PTI. Top updates

Independent candidates linked to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were outperforming expectations on Friday in early tallies from the Pakistan election 2024, after a long delay in results added to accusations of poll rigging and manipulations. Pakistani politician Imran Khan, chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. (AP file)(AP)

Imran Khan's PTI party was barred from contesting Thursday's election as a bloc, but unofficial tallies by local TV channels showed independent candidates – including dozens anointed by his party – leading in most constituencies.

A total of 266 are decided through direct voting on election day, while 70 reserved seats are allotted according to the strength of each party in Parliament. In this year’s election, voting in one seat was postponed due to the death of a candidate. If no party wins an outright majority, the one with the biggest share of the seats can form a coalition government.

Top updates on Pakistan election results 2024