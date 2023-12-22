close_game
News / World News / Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan files nomination for 2024 national elections

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan files nomination for 2024 national elections

ByMallika Soni
Dec 22, 2023 07:24 PM IST

Imran Khan filed his papers to contest a national assembly seat in his hometown Mianwali.

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan filed nomination papers for the 2024 national elections, local media Geo News reported. Imran Khan filed his papers to contest a national assembly seat in his hometown Mianwali.

Security officers escort Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court.(Reuters)
Security officers escort Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court.(Reuters)

This comes as Pakistan's Supreme Court Imran Khan bail in a case related to a leak of state secrets although it was not clear how he could be released while serving a three-year sentence for corruption charges. Imran Khan has been embroiled in many political and legal battles since he was ousted as prime minister in April 2022.

In a written court order, the court said that they could not find "sufficient incriminating material" to show that Imran Khan leaked state secrets intending to benefit a foreign power.

The order said Imran Khan's release on bail "during the period of elections would ensure 'genuine elections' and thus enable the people to exercise the right to express their will effectively and meaningfully. There are no exceptional circumstances to decline the concession of bail."

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

