close_game
close_game
News / World News / First US hostage Gadi Haggai, 73, dead, wife still being held captive by Hamas

First US hostage Gadi Haggai, 73, dead, wife still being held captive by Hamas

ByMallika Soni
Dec 22, 2023 07:01 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Gadi Haggai, 73, also held Israeli citizenship, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said.

A US dual national who was among some 240 people seized during the Oct 7 attack by Hamas in Israel has died in captivity in the Gaza Strip, a group representing hostages' families said as per news agency Reuters. Gadi Haggai, 73, also held Israeli citizenship, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said.

Gadi Haggai and his wife is seen.
Gadi Haggai and his wife is seen.

Gadi Haggai's wife Judi- who also has American citizenship- still remains a hostage, the forum said. Gadi Haggai is the first American hostage to have died.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"Gadi was a man full of humor who knew how to make those around him laugh. A musician at heart, a gifted flutist, he played in the IDF Orchestra and was involved with music his whole life," the forum said in a statement, adding that on the morning of October 7, Gadi Haggai and Judi went "for their regular morning walk in the fields and vineyards" of Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel when they were kidnapped by Hamas.

Read more: Is Israel targeting journalists and their families in Gaza? ‘Apparent pattern…’

"Judi managed to notify friends that they had been shot and that Gadi was critically injured -- it was the last contact with them," it said.

Official Israel tally shows that129 people remain held in Gaza after the rest were repatriated in a November truce or recovered during a military offensive. Of those still in Gaza, 22 are dead. The forum said that between five and 10 of the hostages hold US citizenship although the US Embassy has not commented on the same, news agency Reuters reported.

This comes as Israel signalled that it was widening the ground offensive with a new push into central Gaza. Israel's military ordered residents of Al-Bureij, in central Gaza, to move south immediately, indicating a new focus of the ground assault.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out