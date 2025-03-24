Menu Explore
Pakistan: Fear among Rawalpindi residents as over 100 criminal incidents reported in a day

ANI |
Mar 24, 2025 05:26 PM IST

Pakistan's Rawalpindi witnessed a surge in violent crime, with over 100 incidents, including 17 robberies that left two dead, reported on Saturday, leaving residents feeling increasingly unsafe, Dawn reported.

Multiple cases of robbery, theft, and assault have been reported in Pakistan's Rawalpindi. (Representational Image)
This alarming rise in crime has sparked widespread concern among residents of the garrison city. The victims of these robberies included individuals from various walks of life, Dawn reported.

Multiple cases of robbery, theft, and assault have been reported in the city.

Several victims were targeted on the streets, with a large number of individuals robbed of motorcycles and mobile phones. Numerous incidents involved both cash and valuables being stolen, with some victims subjected to physical violence, Dawn reported. An elderly resident of the city said he felt "unsafe" even outside his residence, as robbers and thieves were not even sparing "poor people" and were snatching money from them, the report said.

Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir also echoed these concerns, calling attention to the deteriorating security situation in Rawalpindi. Taking to the social media platform X, Mir stated, “Rawalpindi turning into the most dangerous city of Punjab. The sense of security in the garrison city is deteriorating fast as more than 100 incidents of crime were reported to the police on Saturday, including 17 robberies that resulted in two casualties.”

Earlier in 2024, a surge in armed robberies, extortion, and thefts plagued Rawalpindi, with women increasingly becoming targets, especially while shopping or going about their daily activities, The Express Tribune reported.

A disturbing trend has emerged where women walking alone on the streets were robbed of their valuables, including cash, mobile phones, wallets, and ATM cards, in at least six separate incidents. This alarming rise in crime underscores the growing vulnerability of women in the area, raising concerns about their safety and security.

Lawlessness and crime in Pakistan have become major concerns, with rising incidents of violence, corruption, and lack of accountability. The criminal landscape includes organized crime syndicates, terrorism, kidnappings, extortion, and drug trafficking. According to several media reports, law enforcement agencies often face challenges such as inadequate resources, political interference, and corruption.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
