Pakistan floods: Around 1 lakh people evacuated from inundated villages
AFP |
Aug 23, 2023 01:12 PM IST
Around 100,000 people have been evacuated from flooded villages in Pakistan's Punjab province.
Around 100,000 people have been evacuated from flooded villages in Pakistan's Punjab province, an emergency services representative said on Wednesday.
"We have rescued 100,000 people and transferred them to safer places," Farooq Ahmad, spokesman for the Punjab emergency services, told AFP.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
- Topics
- Pakistan