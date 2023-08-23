News / World News / Pakistan floods: Around 1 lakh people evacuated from inundated villages

AFP |
Aug 23, 2023 01:12 PM IST

Around 100,000 people have been evacuated from flooded villages in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Around 100,000 people have been evacuated from flooded villages in Pakistan's Punjab province, an emergency services representative said on Wednesday.

Floods in Pakistan(AFP/Representational image)
"We have rescued 100,000 people and transferred them to safer places," Farooq Ahmad, spokesman for the Punjab emergency services, told AFP.

Wednesday, August 23, 2023
