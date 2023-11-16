Pakistan Foreign Office denies arms sale to Ukraine

Pakistan on Thursday said that it had not provided weapons to Ukraine or Russia as it was staying neutral in the conflict between the two countries.

Cash-strapped Pakistan earned USD 364 million in an arms deal with two private US companies last year to supply ammunition to Ukraine in its war with Russia. (File)

"I reaffirm what we have said in the past that Pakistan has not sold weapons to Ukraine or to Russia as we have adopted a policy of strict neutrality in this conflict,” Foreign Office spokeswoman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said at the weekly briefing when asked about a reported sale of weapons to Ukraine through a third country.

Baloch also said that Pakistan was not in a position to confirm what weaponry was being used by the parties in the conflict. She said that Pakistan's exports of weapons to countries were accompanied by end-user certificates and “we expect the parties which import Pakistani weapons to respect those end user commitments”.

Earlier this week, the BBC Urdu reported that cash-strapped Pakistan earned USD 364 million in an arms deal with two private US companies last year to supply ammunition to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

To another question, she said that the reports about Russia asking Pakistan to return its defence equipment were not based on facts, because "we are not aware of any requests that have been made by Russia to Pakistani authorities".

