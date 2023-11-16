Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Pakistan Foreign Office denies arms sale to Ukraine

Pakistan Foreign Office denies arms sale to Ukraine

PTI |
Nov 16, 2023 11:02 PM IST

"I reaffirm what we have said in the past that Pakistan has not sold weapons to Ukraine or to Russia,” Foreign Office spokeswoman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.

Pakistan on Thursday said that it had not provided weapons to Ukraine or Russia as it was staying neutral in the conflict between the two countries.

Cash-strapped Pakistan earned USD 364 million in an arms deal with two private US companies last year to supply ammunition to Ukraine in its war with Russia. (File)

"I reaffirm what we have said in the past that Pakistan has not sold weapons to Ukraine or to Russia as we have adopted a policy of strict neutrality in this conflict,” Foreign Office spokeswoman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said at the weekly briefing when asked about a reported sale of weapons to Ukraine through a third country.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Baloch also said that Pakistan was not in a position to confirm what weaponry was being used by the parties in the conflict. She said that Pakistan's exports of weapons to countries were accompanied by end-user certificates and “we expect the parties which import Pakistani weapons to respect those end user commitments”.

Earlier this week, the BBC Urdu reported that cash-strapped Pakistan earned USD 364 million in an arms deal with two private US companies last year to supply ammunition to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

To another question, she said that the reports about Russia asking Pakistan to return its defence equipment were not based on facts, because "we are not aware of any requests that have been made by Russia to Pakistani authorities".

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan russia ukraine
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP