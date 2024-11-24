Pakistan: Govt mediators seek ceasefire after over 68 dead in sectarian clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan government officials met tribal leaders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram after sectarian violence between Shia and Sunni Muslim groups killed at least 68 people so far and injured more than a dozen, the news agency Reuters reported. People mourn over the graves of relatives who were killed after gunmen opened fire on passenger vehicles in the Kurram tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, in Shalozan, Pakistan November 22.(Reuters)

Armed groups from Shia and Sunni Muslim communities have been locked in rivalry for decades over a land dispute in Kurram district near the Afghanistan border.

Pitched fighting has been reported since Thursday, when gunmen attacked a convoy of civilian vehicles, leaving at least 40 people dead, mostly Shia Muslims. The attack sparked retaliatory attacks on Sunni residents, leading to an endless cycle of violence.

Officials said armed groups have attacked civilian settlements of rival sects, and petrol stations have been burned. Many homes have been evacuated, while markets and schools remain closed.

According to a Reuters report, death toll from retaliatory violence since Thursday's bus attacks had risen to at least 28. Officials also fear that the death toll will rise when communication systems in the region are restored.

On Saturday, the government delegation met with Shia community leaders and engaged with Sunni leaders to bring consensus for a ceasefire. They said the helicopter carrying the government delegation was also shot at but managed to land safely, officials said.

“There have been positive developments in engagements with stakeholders,” said Muhammad Ali Saif, information minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Recent violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In September, violent clashes between Shia and Sunni tribes over a land dispute in Kurram district resulted in more than 50 fatalities and 120 injuries over eight days.

The intensity of the conflict led to the closure of the Parachinar-Peshawar highway and the Pak-Afghan Kharlachi border, severely disrupting transportation and mobility in the region.

The roadblock led to shortages of essential supplies, including food, fuel, and medicines, making life increasingly difficult for local residents.

The violence spread to Balishkhel, Sadda, Khar Kallay, Peewar, and Maqbal. These areas, bordering Afghanistan's Khost, Paktia, Logar, and Nangarhar provinces—known strongholds of ISIS and the Pakistan Taliban—remain highly volatile.