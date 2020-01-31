e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Pakistan halts flights to and from China as coronavirus death toll rises

Pakistan halts flights to and from China as coronavirus death toll rises

“We are suspending flights to China until Feb 2,” additional secretary of aviation Abdul Sattar Khokhar said, adding the situation would be reviewed after that date.

world Updated: Jan 31, 2020 11:19 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Islamabad
Some airlines including British Airways, have suspended flights to China due to warnings of the coronavirus outbreak.
Some airlines including British Airways, have suspended flights to China due to warnings of the coronavirus outbreak. (Reuters)
         

Pakistan on Friday halted flights to and from China with immediate effect, a civil aviation official said, as the death toll from a virus outbreak spreading in China mounted and the World Health Organization called it a global health emergency.

“We are suspending flights to China until Feb 2,” additional secretary of aviation Abdul Sattar Khokhar told Reuters by phone, adding the situation would be reviewed after that date.

He declined to comment on the reason for the closure.

Some airlines including British Airways, have suspended flights to China due to warnings of the coronavirus outbreak.

tags
top news
In President Ram Nath Kovind’s address, spotlight on CAA and a jibe at Pak
In President Ram Nath Kovind’s address, spotlight on CAA and a jibe at Pak
Supreme Court notice to UP on confiscating property of anti-CAA protesters
Supreme Court notice to UP on confiscating property of anti-CAA protesters
Delhi gang rape convict files review plea in SC, says he was a minor
Delhi gang rape convict files review plea in SC, says he was a minor
Prepare for big one-time hike in petrol, diesel prices in April
Prepare for big one-time hike in petrol, diesel prices in April
US issues ‘Level 4: Do Not Travel’ advisory for China over coronavirus
US issues ‘Level 4: Do Not Travel’ advisory for China over coronavirus
‘All teams don’t want him in Indian side’: Swann on India all-rounder
‘All teams don’t want him in Indian side’: Swann on India all-rounder
BJP is getting its messaging wrong, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
BJP is getting its messaging wrong, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Hummer is making a comeback, but this time it’s electric
Hummer is making a comeback, but this time it’s electric
trending topics

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news