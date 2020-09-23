e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Pakistan Hindu Council chief discusses Jodhpur deaths with foreign minister Qureshi

Pakistan Hindu Council chief discusses Jodhpur deaths with foreign minister Qureshi

Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, a member of Pakistan’s National Assembly and patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council, called on the country’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday to discuss what he referred to as the “Jodhpur incident”, according to a statement issued by Pakistan’s foreign affairs ministry

world Updated: Sep 23, 2020 13:12 IST
Imtiaz Ahmad
Imtiaz Ahmad
Hindustan Times, Imtiaz Ahmad
A file photo of Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
A file photo of Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. (REUTERS)
         

Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, a member of Pakistan’s National Assembly and patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council, called on the country’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday to discuss what he referred to as the “Jodhpur incident”, according to a statement issued by Pakistan’s foreign affairs ministry.

It was in reference to an incident in the Indian village of Lodta in Rajasthan state’s Jodhpur district on August 9, when 11 Pakistani Hindu migrants were found dead at a farm under mysterious circumstances, according to reports.

According to a PTI report, the family had moved to India from Pakistan’s Sindh province in 2015 on long-term visas. They had been living in Lodta for the past six months, where they were hired to work on a farm.

Earlier this month, Pakistan had summoned the India’s charge d’affaires in Islamabad to convey the government’s concern over the deaths, as per news reports.

The Pakistan foreign ministry’s press statement said Vankwani briefed Qureshi about the anxiety in the Pakistani Hindu community over last month’s incident in Rajasthan. He said that Shrimati Mukhi, the daughter of the deceased head of the family, had filed an FIR in Sanghar over the incident.

As per the press statement, Vankwani claimed that according to Mukhi, her father, mother and other family members were murdered after refusing to spy on Pakistan and issue anti-Pakistan statements at the behest of an Indian intelligence agency.

The statement also said that the Pakistan foreign minister informed Vankwani that the government had taken up the issue with India through diplomatic channels in Islamabad and New Delhi.

Immediately after the incident, the Pakistan high commission in New Delhi had asked the Indian government for access to a surviving member of the family, sharing of copies of the FIR and initial investigation report, and facilitating the presence of the high commission’s representatives during post-mortem of the deceased persons, the statement added.

According to the press note, Qureshi assured Vankwani that the safety and security of Pakistani nationals was the responsibility of the Pakistan government. He added that since the victims of “Jodhpur incident” were Pakistani nationals, it was incumbent upon Islamabad to be fully aware of the circumstances under which the Pakistani nationals died in India.

Appreciating the efforts made by the Pakistan government over the incident, Vankwani said the Hindu community would take necessary steps to register its protest over the deaths, the press statement concluded.

tags
top news
India prepared for a long haul over disengagement but not yield an inch in Ladakh
India prepared for a long haul over disengagement but not yield an inch in Ladakh
Bharat Biotech inks licensing deal with Washington University School of Medicine for Covid intranasal vaccine
Bharat Biotech inks licensing deal with Washington University School of Medicine for Covid intranasal vaccine
Opposition to meet President today amid Parliament boycott over farm bills
Opposition to meet President today amid Parliament boycott over farm bills
For 5th consecutive day, recoveries surpass fresh Covid-19 cases in India
For 5th consecutive day, recoveries surpass fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Maharashtra Congress raises questions over probe by central agencies
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Maharashtra Congress raises questions over probe by central agencies
Covid-19: Mumbai records 104% increase in cases during Sept
Covid-19: Mumbai records 104% increase in cases during Sept
Apple iPhone 12 launch event could be scheduled for October 13
Apple iPhone 12 launch event could be scheduled for October 13
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In