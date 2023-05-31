Pak ex-PM Imran Khan to appear before court in EUR 190 million scam today

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan will appear before the court in National Crime Agency EUR 190 million Al Qadir case, ARY News reported on Wednesday. Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Reuters)

According to the legal advisor of Imran Khan, the PTI chief will leave for Islamabad from Zaman Park on Wednesday.

The federal government earlier placed former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan's name on the Exit Control List (ECL) in the EUR 190 million (PKR 60 billion) National Crime Agency (NCA) scandal, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan's name was placed on the ECL at the National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi's request after approval from the federal cabinet, sources privy to the development said.

It was learnt that the NAB also recommended placing Bushra Bibi, the former prime minister's wife's name on ECL in the same case for which a letter will be penned to the interior ministry, ARY News reported.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the Khan and others accused allegedly adjusted PKR 60 billion or 190 million pounds at the time, sent by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government, ARY News reported.

Former PM Imran Khan registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.