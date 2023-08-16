Pakistan increases petrol, diesel prices, second hike in a month

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reuters |
Aug 16, 2023 08:04 AM IST

High speed diesel will now cost 293.40 Pakistani rupees ($1.01) per litre after an increase of 20 Pakistani rupees.

Pakistan announced a further increase in petrol and high speed diesel prices on Tuesday, the finance ministry said in a statement, the second hike in a month.

The price of petrol would be raised by 17.50 Pakistani rupees to 290.45 rupees ($0.9991) per litre effective Aug. 16, the ministry said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

High speed diesel will now cost 293.40 rupees ($1.01) per litre after an increase of 20 rupees.

Earlier this month, the country increased petrol and diesel prices to meet fiscal objectives laid down in a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), compounding sky-high inflation.

