Home / World News / Pakistan increases petrol, diesel prices, second hike in a month

Pakistan increases petrol, diesel prices, second hike in a month

Reuters |
Aug 16, 2023 08:04 AM IST

High speed diesel will now cost 293.40 Pakistani rupees ($1.01) per litre after an increase of 20 Pakistani rupees.

Pakistan announced a further increase in petrol and high speed diesel prices on Tuesday, the finance ministry said in a statement, the second hike in a month.

Pakistan: High speed diesel will now cost 293.40 Pakistani rupees ($1.01) per litre.(Representational)
Pakistan: High speed diesel will now cost 293.40 Pakistani rupees ($1.01) per litre.(Representational)

The price of petrol would be raised by 17.50 Pakistani rupees to 290.45 rupees ($0.9991) per litre effective Aug. 16, the ministry said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

High speed diesel will now cost 293.40 rupees ($1.01) per litre after an increase of 20 rupees.

Earlier this month, the country increased petrol and diesel prices to meet fiscal objectives laid down in a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), compounding sky-high inflation.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out