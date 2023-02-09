Home / World News / Pakistan minister confirms 'adequate' fuel supplies, with a warning to companies

Pakistan minister confirms 'adequate' fuel supplies, with a warning to companies

world news
Published on Feb 09, 2023 12:40 PM IST

Pakistan fuel shortage: Musadik Malik, Pak's petroleum minister, told reporters the government had enough fuel stocks for the rest of this month

People wait for their turn to get fuel at a petrol station in Peshawar, (REUTERS)
People wait for their turn to get fuel at a petrol station in Peshawar, (REUTERS)
ByShobhit Gupta | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

The Pakistan government - struggling with external debts in excess of $130 billion - on Wednesday said it is not planning to hike fuel prices and that it has enough stock for at least 20 days. Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif's administration also warned oil companies against stockpiling after reports people were not able to purchase fuel surfaced on social media.

Musadik Malik, Pak's petroleum minister, told reporters the government had enough fuel stocks for the rest of this month, and that shortages faced by consumers were due to oil companies' stockpiling. "I am requesting and warning companies... licenses will be taken away," he said.

A member of Pak's Oil Companies Advisory Council's (OCAC) said only a few firms were licensed to sell petrol; several others were not due to financial problems, the report added.

Read more: Bill Gates is dating again. His girlfriend shares quite a similar background

"While the petroleum ministry is helping process letters of credits to import fuels, the country's low foreign exchange reserves and artificial curbs remain a hindrance," he added.

Abdul Sami Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association, said consumers were facing shortages because of oil cos not supplying adequate stock. "Consumers think we're not giving them fuel and they blame us..." he said.

Inflation in Pak is at a multi-decade high of 27.6 per cent. The government is negotiating a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) but the depreciating value of the Pakistani rupee is pushing up the price of imported goods. The government raised fuel prices by 15 per cent last month, shortly before talks with the IMF delegation began.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan
pakistan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out