‘Mian sahab focus on…’: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offers Nawaz Sharif ‘advice’

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took a swipe at Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif over his recent visit to Balochistan as he advised him to concentrate on addressing issues in Lahore.

"Mian sahab has been suggested to visit other provinces. I would suggest that he should stay in Lahore and focus on its problems," Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said while addressing a press conference in Sindh. This comes after Nawaz Sharif's party announced an alliance in elections with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) in Sindh. Nawaz Sharif recently visited Quetta.

Bilawal Bhutto further urged former PM Sharif to engage in independent politics instead of relying on alliances.

"PML-N should do politics on its own instead of relying on others. They ran away from the local body election. I don't know what the fear was," he said criticising alliances made by Nawaz Sharif's party.

"If BAP was bad yesterday, they will be bad today as well. The same result will come out in Mian Sahib's visit," he said, stressing the need for constructive politics.

"Pakistan cannot prosper amid the politics of backbiting, accusations, and revenge. Those who sit in Islamabad know less about ground realities. We don't look left and right, we look towards the people," he said.

When will elections be held in Pakistan?

General elections in Pakistan will be held on February 11, the country's poll body informed the Supreme Court. The Election Commission of Pakistan said the process of drawing constituencies would be completed by January 29.

