e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Pak opposition slams Imran Khan-led govt for failing to exit from FATF grey list

Pak opposition slams Imran Khan-led govt for failing to exit from FATF grey list

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) alleged that the FATF decision was the result of the “slipshod and obviously done in” law drafting and lack of homework.

world Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 16:20 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Islamabad
FATF’s decision to keep Pakistan in grey list comes at a time when anti government protests are gaining momentum in the country. In picture - People at a protest rally in Karachi.
FATF’s decision to keep Pakistan in grey list comes at a time when anti government protests are gaining momentum in the country. In picture - People at a protest rally in Karachi.(Reuters photo)
         

The opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) slammed the Imran Khan-led government for its failure to remove Pakistan from the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) alleged that the FATF decision was the result of the “slipshod and obviously done in” law drafting and lack of homework, reported Dawn.

Slamming the government over its failure, PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman said, “Why did they (the government functionaries) not get their homework done on time? The news from FATF insiders is that the law drafting is slipshod and obviously done in. Why did they not look at everything in a good time? They were too busy managing a constant anti-opposition narrative which seems to be their only task.”

The FATF announced on Friday that Pakistan would continue to remain on its grey list for another four months till February 2021 for six out of 27 unmet action plan targets on AML/CFT, Dawn reported.

Taking a jibe at the misgovernance and inefficiency of the present government, Rehman reminded them of the fact that the Paris-led organisation had removed Pakistan from the grey list earlier when terrorism was a bigger threat in the region.

“It really is not rocket science. It’s been done before quite smoothly and could have been done again if only the government (functionaries) did not look and behave like the governance amateurs they are,” added Rehman.

The FATF had placed Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 due to ‘strategic deficiencies’ in its Anti Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) regime after a push from India supported by the US, the UK, and some other European countries. Pakistan then committed to a 27-point action plan but failed to meet deadlines.

The global watchdog had asked the government to implement a plan of action by the end of 2019, which was later extended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

tags
top news
Turkey tried to open a back door for Pakistan at FATF, China bailed out
Turkey tried to open a back door for Pakistan at FATF, China bailed out
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate reaches landmark 90%: Govt
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate reaches landmark 90%: Govt
IPL 2020, Live Score: de Villiers falls but Kohli on the charge for RCB
IPL 2020, Live Score: de Villiers falls but Kohli on the charge for RCB
‘Not just angry, people hate Nitish Kumar’: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar
‘Not just angry, people hate Nitish Kumar’: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar
Delhi’s Covid-19 situation contained, govt doing all it can: Satyender Jain
Delhi’s Covid-19 situation contained, govt doing all it can: Satyender Jain
‘We are not kids’, Owaisi’s reply to Bhagwat’s ‘Muslims were misled’
‘We are not kids’, Owaisi’s reply to Bhagwat’s ‘Muslims were misled’
QR certificates, SMS: How India may use digital platforms for vaccine
QR certificates, SMS: How India may use digital platforms for vaccine
KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH Review and RCB vs CSK and MI vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH Review and RCB vs CSK and MI vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In