Pakistan: Over 10,000 evacuated as areas near Sutlej get flooded

Aug 20, 2023

Sutlej Floods: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the concerned authorities are monitoring the flood situation.

Over 10,000 people residing near the River Sutlej have been evacuated to higher grounds as the flood hit the region after 35 years, reported The News International.

Sutlej Floods: A flood-affected man dries his corns on a rooftop near the flooded area of Sutlej river on the outskirts of Kasur.(AFP)
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the concerned authorities are monitoring the flood situation as 278000 cusecs of water rushed near Ganda Singh Border, Kasur.

Naqvi further appreciated the district administration, Rescue 1122, police and irrigation teams for their efforts over the past three days. He also assured the people that the situation would be handled.

Moreover, Section 144 has been imposed in the area to protect the people, he added, reported The News International. He also said that necessary resources should be used to strengthen the embankments.

According to the Punjab Irrigation Department, the water level at Ganda Singh in the River Sutlej has exceeded 278,000 cusecs while the inflow of water at the Sulemanki Headworks is 80,143 cusecs.

Reportedly, there is a low-level flood at the Sulemanki Headworks. However, the water level is rising dangerously at the Ganda Singh.

Following the warning, evacuations continued from Lalika, Chavika, Wazirka, Kot Makhdoom, Bonga Ehsan, Kaku Bodla, Pir Sikandar, Kalia Shah, Jodhika and other nearby areas.

Moreover, the Bahawalnagar administration has established 19 flood relief camps and 11 rescue points, reported The News International.

Moreover, Bahawalpur’s district commissioner said that more than 200,000 cusecs of flood water are expected.

Over 200,000 people live on the banks of the river while 38 villages of five tehsils of the district are under threat of flood, he added.

Pakistan witnessed such worst flooding in 1988 in the two western rivers Ravi and Sutlej which led to devastated crops and livelihoods over thousands of acres, reported ARY News.

Earlier last month, former Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed authorities to make foolproof arrangements for handling a flood-like situation in the Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers, Dawn reported.

