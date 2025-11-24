Search
Mon, Nov 24, 2025
Pakistan paramilitary headquarters in Peshawar attacked by gunmen, suicide bombers: Report

Nov 24, 2025 09:13 am IST

Meanwhile, on social media, several residents took to X, stating that they heard a blast-like noise coming from the FC headquarters in Peshawar.

Pakistan's paramilitary force headquarters in Peshawar was reportedly attacked by gunmen on Monday, according to a Reuters report. Police officials further told the news agency that at least three people were killed.

Several residents took to X, stating that they heard a blast-like noise coming from the FC headquarters in Peshawar.(X/@OsintTV)
Meanwhile, several residents posted on X claiming they heard a blast-like noise coming from the FC headquarters in Peshawar.

As per social media reports, the attack on the Frontier Corps headquarters reportedly took place after two blasts were heard in the area. In several videos online, active firing could also be heard.

The two blasts reported on social media were confirmed by sources to Reuters. However, these sources added that the blasts were two suicide bombers.

"The first suicide bomber first carried out an attack on the main entrance of the constabulary and the other one entered the compound," a senior official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

"Law enforcement personnel, including the army and police, have cordoned off the area and are carefully handling the situation as we suspect there are some terrorists inside the headquarters,” the official further added.

The road outside the FC headquarters in Peshawar has been closed and the area has been cordoned off.

More details are awaited.

News / World News / Pakistan paramilitary headquarters in Peshawar attacked by gunmen, suicide bombers: Report
