Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Pakistan PM Imran Khan bars ministers from foreign visits: Report
world news

Pakistan PM Imran Khan bars ministers from foreign visits: Report

The Pakistani prime minister reportedly said that when he was not undertaking foreign visits, the ministers of his cabinet should also avoid such visits.
Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan (Reuters / File Photo)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 05:03 PM IST
ANI |

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has barred members of the federal cabinet from travelling abroad without permission, stating that he himself was not undertaking foreign visits, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to The Express Tribune, National Assembly Member (MNA) Riaz Fatyana's trip to Glasgow for the global climate summit and his allegations of a brawl were among matters that came in for discussion during the cabinet meeting.

The Prime Minister said that when he was not undertaking foreign visits, the ministers of his cabinet should also avoid such visits.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also said that MNAs and senators travel abroad more than the ministers.

Responding to this, Imran Khan said that even the government MNAs and senators should not go on foreign trips. "Government affairs should be the first priority for us," the Pakistan Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, alarmed over the Omicron strain of Covid-19, Pakistan has announced a new vaccination plan to counter the global threat under which booster shots will be given to immunocompromised people, healthcare workers and those aged over 50 years, according to The News International. (ANI)

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan imran khan fawad chaudhry
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
IPL 2022 Retention
World Aids Day 2021
Katrina Kaif
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Assam lynching
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP