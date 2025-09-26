Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif confronted on cross-border terrorism before UN speech| Watch

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was confronted by ANI (Asian News International) regarding cross-border terrorism just before his speech at the United Nations on Friday. Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif speaks at the 80th session of The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 26, 2025 in New York City.(Getty Images via AFP)

Shehbaz Sharif arrived at the United Nations headquarters on Friday to attend the fourth day of speeches at the UN General Debate.

As he entered the venue, ANI asked the Pakistan Prime Minister, "When are you going to stop cross-border terrorism?" In response, Sharif said, "We are defeating cross-border terrorism. We are defeating them." ANI further pressed him, remarking, "India is defeating you, Pakistan Prime Minister."



He didn't respond to ANI's remarks and went ahead to attend the 80th session of the UNGA.

Operation Sindoor was a significant military operation launched by India on May 7, 2025, in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, 2025, which killed 26 civilians, including Indian and Nepali nationals.

The operation involved coordinated air and missile strikes targeting nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Kashmir (PoJK) through precision strikes in May this year, repelled subsequent escalation by Pakistan, and pounded its airbases.

India's response was described as measured, non-escalatory, and focused on terror infrastructure, avoiding civilian and military targets.

India agreed to the cessation of hostilities after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called his Indian counterpart.

Meanwhile, ahead of his scheduled meeting with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal, US President Donald Trump addressed reporters from the Oval Office, saying, "they're coming, and they may be in this room right now. I don't know, because we're late."

"We have a great leader coming, the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Field Marshal. Field Marshal is a very great guy, and so is the Prime Minister, both, and they're coming, and they may be in this room right now," Trump said.

According to the White House's public schedule, Trump is set to engage in a closed-door session with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Oval Office.

On September 23, Sharif also had an informal exchange with Trump following a meeting between the US President and leaders of eight Islamic-Arab countries, which also included Pakistan."Informal exchange followed the dialogue between President Trump and leaders of eight Islamic-Arab countries, including Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar joined President Donald Trump in the discussion," the Pakistan Foreign Minister stated in a post on X.After years of strained relations, US-Pakistan ties began warming when Islamabad credited US President Donald Trump for his so-called peace intervention during the military conflict with India in May.

Trump claimed he helped broker a ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, using trade and tariff threats--a claim that India has firmly denied.

Initially, Pakistan's military leadership stated that the ceasefire was initiated following a direct proposal from its Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) to his Indian counterpart. However, Islamabad later shifted its stance, attributing the breakthrough to Washington's efforts, even going so far as to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.