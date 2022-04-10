Live
Pakistan political crisis LIVE Updates: Nightmare for Pakistan over, time to heal, tweets Maryam Nawaz Sharif
Pakistan political crisis LIVE Updates: Imran Khan lost the no-confidence motion as 174 members in the 342-member house voting in favour of the resolution.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.(REUTERS)
Updated on Apr 10, 2022 09:34 AM IST
Imran Khan on Saturday become the first prime minister in Pakistan to lose the no-trust vote in the high political drama that was continuing for days. The opposition's no-trust motion was finally taken in taken in the National Assembly an hour past midnight on Sunday, with 174 members in the 342-member house voting in favour of the resolution.
With this, Pakistan's leader of the opposition and chief of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), will be replacing Khan as the prime minister of the country.
According to local media reports, the nomination papers for the same is likely to be submitted by 2 pm today and scrutiny would be done by around 3pm. The National Assembly will reconvene on Monday session on Monday at 11 am and the new premier would be elected then.
Follow all the updates here:
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.(REUTERS)
Updated on Apr 10, 2022 09:34 AM IST
Khan, 69, is the first prime minister in Pakistan's 75-year history to have lost the no confidence motion. Here is a timeline of events of Imran Khan's exit.
Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.(REUTERS file photo)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 08:43 AM IST
ByIshika Yadav | Edited by Swati Bhasin
In the video shared by Zelenskyy's office, the two leaders can be seen walking through the largely empty but heavily guarded city centre.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson walk on streets of Kyiv.
Published on Apr 10, 2022 08:29 AM IST
After Imran Khan became the prime minister in 2018, a tweet from Simi Garewal created a stir as it involved some secret that Imran Khan had shared with her. That tweet was later deleted. Politics is not a place for idealists, Simi Garewal tweeted on Sunday after Imran Khan's ouster.
Simi Garewal said she has known Imran Khan for 40 years and he is not corrupt.
Published on Apr 10, 2022 08:08 AM IST
A poorly performing economy, rising militancy and shaky relations with former allies will be top of the agenda for the next administration.
Security personnel walk past a banner featuring an image of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan near Parliament House building in Islamabad. (AFP)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 08:07 AM IST
Pakistan political crisis: The Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader has been leading the opposition charge against Khan for the last few weeks after the no confidence motion was submitted on March 8.
Shehbaz Sharif addresses the Pakistan parliament. (Image tweeted by National Assembly) (Twitter )
Published on Apr 10, 2022 08:06 AM IST
After a day of political chaos, Pakistan PM loses trust vote in National Assembly; motion taken up after speaker, deputy speaker resign.
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard on a road leading to Parliament in Islamabad on Saturday. (REUTERS)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 07:51 AM IST
Protesters carrying national flags and placards, some bemoaning the hardships through songs, blamed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his administration for mismanaging the crisis.
Protesters shout slogans during a protest against the President in front of the Presidential Secretariat, in Colombo. (REUTERS)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 07:42 AM IST
Ahead of the no-trust vote, US again denied claims that it had conspired to remove PM Khan from power.
Pakistan National Assembly members Hina Rabbani Khar, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and others attend a session that convened to vote on a no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad on Saturday. (ANI)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 07:32 AM IST
Agencies |
, Washington/islamabad
Here are 8 most controversial remarks made by Imran Khan during his tenure as Prime Minister.
Outgoing Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.(REUTERS)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 07:22 AM IST
ByIshika Yadav | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Governor-General David Hurley represents Britain's Queen Elizabeth and his authorisation is necessary to dissolve parliament and order a general election.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.(Reuters / File)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 06:14 AM IST
Pakistan no trust vote: In a highly dramatic turn of events, a 13-hour assembly session on Saturday came to an end with the no trust vote finally taking place.
Pakistan political crisis: There were reports that Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party was trying to prolong the issue without a vote and is trying to gather supporters outside Parliament.(Bloomberg)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 06:00 AM IST
Imran Khan's four-year run as Pakistan's Prime Minister ended Saturday midnight after losing the no-trust vote against a united opposition.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz.(AFP)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 05:58 AM IST
Air-raid sirens sounded in cities across eastern Ukraine on Saturday on the 46th day of war. Russia's invasion, which began on February 24, has forced around 4.4 million to leave their homes.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, talk next to a memorial for Heavenly Hundred, near Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Updated on Apr 10, 2022 09:22 AM IST
After weeks of high octane political drama, Imran Khan's ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was ousted from power on Saturday.
Pakistan Opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari(AP Photo)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 04:42 AM IST