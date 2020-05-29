e-paper
Pakistan records 2,636 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day fatalities; tally crosses 64,000-mark

Pakistan records 2,636 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day fatalities; tally crosses 64,000-mark

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the world cannot recover from the coronavirus pandemic until all the nations come together to find a holistic solution to the deadly disease.

world Updated: May 29, 2020 13:23 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Sunday.
Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Sunday.(AP Photo)
         

Pakistan’s coronavirus cases on Friday reached 64,028 with 2,636 new patients in the last 24 hours (between Thursday and Friday), the country’s health ministry said. It also said that the death toll climbed to 1,317 after 57 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours, the country’s highest single-day increase since the outbreak began.

The Sindh province continues to lead the country’s tally with 25,309 Covid-19 cases, followed by 22,964 in Punjab, 8,842 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 3,928 in Balochistan, 2,100 in Islamabad, 658 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 227 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The ministry said that 22,305 patients have been recovered so far from the virus.

Addressing a high-level virtual event of the United Nations on Financing for Development in Era of Covid-19 and beyond, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the coronavirus disease is a global problem and requires worldwide efforts to tackle it.

He also said that the world cannot recover from the coronavirus pandemic until all the nations come together to find a holistic solution to the deadly disease.

Appreciating the efforts made by G20 countries to provide debt relief to developing countries, Khan said that the developed world with 1.5 billion people has resources but the developing world with a population of six billion people is struggling.

Like many other countries, Pakistan had also imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus but it started easing it in phases earlier this month, which Khan had said is being done because the country’s cash-strapped economy cannot bear the burden anymore.

The Pakistan Prime Minister had said that out of country’s 220 million population, almost 150 million are counted among the most vulnerable section, including daily wagers, weekly wagers, whose families are dependent on them and worse hit by the pandemic.

