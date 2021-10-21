Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Pakistan remains on grey list of FATF
world news

Pakistan remains on grey list of FATF

Pakistan continues to remain on ‘increased monitoring list’. The increased monitoring list is also known as ‘grey list’
Dr Marcus Pleyer addresses the press after the conclusion of FATF's three-day plenary session. (ANI)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 10:12 PM IST
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Financial Action Task Force kept Pakistan on the grey list on Thursday after its three-day plenary session ended. 

“Pakistan remains under increased monitoring (grey list). The Pakistan government has two concurrent action plans, with a total of 34 action plan items. It has now addressed or largely addressed 30 of the items,” Dr Marcus Pleyer, the FATF president, said.

Pakistan has been asked by FATF to demonstrate ‘an increase in investigations and prosecutions' and to ensure that 'proceeds of crime continue to be restrained and confiscated in line with its risk profile, including working with foreign counterparts to trace, freeze, and confiscate assets.’

Pakistan was placed on Paris-based FATF's grey list for gaps in its counter-terror financing and anti-money laundering regimes in June 2018. The FATF gave Pakistan three months in June this year to fulfil the remaining conditions by October.

The FATF also placed Turkey under surveillance and said there are serious offences remaining regarding the nation’s control over financial operations, news agency AFP reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fatf pakistan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid-19: Justin Trudeau launches vaccination certificate for jabbed Canadians

‘Truth Social’: Ex-US prez Donald Trump gets his own social media platform

Israel poised to welcome fully vaccinated foreign tourists back to country

US envoy nominee Nicholas Burns’ remarks smack of Cold War mentality: China
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP