Pakistan replaces 2 damaged domes of Kartarpur gurdwara

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 13:20 IST

Pakistan has said that it has replaced the two domes of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib which were damaged due to a thunderstorm and high-speed wind on Saturday evening. The domes were recently built and placed at the perimetre of the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara.

Due to the strong wind, coupled with heavy rain showers in the Punjab province, at least two domes at Darbar Sahib Kartarpur fell off, officials said. Pictures of the fallen domes had been widely shared on social media.

No injury was reported as a result of the domes falling off, officials added.

Pakistan’s Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that the domes had been replaced and repaired within hours of the incident. He added that the Religious Affairs Minister Noor-ul Haq Qadri has also started an inquiry into the quality of the work done at the Gurdwara.

The Pakistan Army’s Frontier Works Organization (FWO) was the main contractor at the project and it was assigned the task for immediate replacement of the damaged domes.

The Indian government had asked Pakistan on Sunday to urgently repair the domes. “India has taken up the issue of the collapse of domes of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib with Pakistan. It has been highlighted that the damage to the structure of the holy gurdwara has caused great consternation to the members of the Sikh community,” people familiar with the matter had said .

The domes, which were decorative and made of fibreglass, were restored by a team of experts who worked throughout Saturday night. The restored domes are also made of fibreglass but Pakistani officials have said that there are plans to replace them with concrete domes in the second phase of the restoration work.

Pilgrimage to the gurdwara through the Kartarpur Corridor, which started in November 2019, was suspended on March 15 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.