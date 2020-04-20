e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Pakistan replaces 2 damaged domes of Kartarpur gurdwara

Pakistan replaces 2 damaged domes of Kartarpur gurdwara

Pakistan’s Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that the domes had been replaced and repaired within hours of the incident.

world Updated: Apr 20, 2020 13:20 IST
Imtiaz Ahmad
Imtiaz Ahmad
Hindustan Times, Islamabad
The photos of the damaged gurdwara were widely shared on social media.
The photos of the damaged gurdwara were widely shared on social media.(HT Photo)
         

Pakistan has said that it has replaced the two domes of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib which were damaged due to a thunderstorm and high-speed wind on Saturday evening. The domes were recently built and placed at the perimetre of the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara.

Due to the strong wind, coupled with heavy rain showers in the Punjab province, at least two domes at Darbar Sahib Kartarpur fell off, officials said. Pictures of the fallen domes had been widely shared on social media.

No injury was reported as a result of the domes falling off, officials added.

Pakistan’s Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that the domes had been replaced and repaired within hours of the incident. He added that the Religious Affairs Minister Noor-ul Haq Qadri has also started an inquiry into the quality of the work done at the Gurdwara.

The Pakistan Army’s Frontier Works Organization (FWO) was the main contractor at the project and it was assigned the task for immediate replacement of the damaged domes.

The Indian government had asked Pakistan on Sunday to urgently repair the domes. “India has taken up the issue of the collapse of domes of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib with Pakistan. It has been highlighted that the damage to the structure of the holy gurdwara has caused great consternation to the members of the Sikh community,” people familiar with the matter had said .

The domes, which were decorative and made of fibreglass, were restored by a team of experts who worked throughout Saturday night. The restored domes are also made of fibreglass but Pakistani officials have said that there are plans to replace them with concrete domes in the second phase of the restoration work.

Pilgrimage to the gurdwara through the Kartarpur Corridor, which started in November 2019, was suspended on March 15 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

tags
top news
Rapid testing for Covid-19 in Delhi ordered, 25 prisoner vans will be mobile labs
Rapid testing for Covid-19 in Delhi ordered, 25 prisoner vans will be mobile labs
Kerala withdraws extra lockdown concessions after Centre says they violate order
Kerala withdraws extra lockdown concessions after Centre says they violate order
Pakistan replaces 2 damaged domes of Kartarpur gurdwara
Pakistan replaces 2 damaged domes of Kartarpur gurdwara
Covid-19: High-risk contacts of Delhi food delivery agent test negative
Covid-19: High-risk contacts of Delhi food delivery agent test negative
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
Maruti’s outreach amid Covid-19 includes water ATMs, lakhs of cooked meals
Maruti’s outreach amid Covid-19 includes water ATMs, lakhs of cooked meals
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news