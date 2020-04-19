India takes up collapse of Kartarpur gurudwara domes with Pakistan

india

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 16:22 IST

India has taken up with Pakistan the issue of collapse of domes of Sikh shrine Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, people aware of the development said.

India has highlighted that the damage to the structures have caused great consternation to the members of the Sikh community, the people quoted above said. India has also conveyed that the community’s strong sense of faith and devotion to the holy site must be fully understood and appreciated, they added.

India has urged Pakistan that the deficiencies which led to the damage to the newly constructed structures be urgently rectified and remedied, said sources.

Two domes of the recently renovated gurudwara in Kartarpur in Pakistan collapsed during rain and thunderstorm on Friday evening.

The photos of the incident went viral on social media after which reactions started pouring in.

“It is sad to see the damage to the domes of the gurdwara. The domes should be repaired…I humbly urge Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to address the issue of damage done to dome gurdwara due to storm,” Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said in a tweet.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) president Satwant Singh, meanwhile, said this is not an abnormal thing. “The thunderstorm also caused damage at many other places in Pakistan. However, it is being projected as big issue by a section of electronic media in India. We have got these domes repaired and are affixing them on their places very soon on the periphery of the gurdwara,” said Singh.

Pakistan has maintained that the centuries-old sanctum sanctorum is safe.

A long pending demand of the Indian Sikh community, a 4-km long corridor was opened on November 9 last year from Dera Baba Nanak, a town situated along international border in India side, to Kartarpur which is the last resting place of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak. The corridor is closed following the Covid-19 outbreak.