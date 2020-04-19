e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India takes up collapse of Kartarpur gurudwara domes with Pakistan

India takes up collapse of Kartarpur gurudwara domes with Pakistan

The domes were damaged after rain and thunderstorms. The photos of the incident went viral on social media after which reactions started pouring in.

india Updated: Apr 19, 2020 16:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The storm-ravaged domes at the recently renovated Sikh shrine Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.
The storm-ravaged domes at the recently renovated Sikh shrine Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.(HT Photo)
         

India has taken up with Pakistan the issue of collapse of domes of Sikh shrine Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, people aware of the development said.

India has highlighted that the damage to the structures have caused great consternation to the members of the Sikh community, the people quoted above said. India has also conveyed that the community’s strong sense of faith and devotion to the holy site must be fully understood and appreciated, they added.

India has urged Pakistan that the deficiencies which led to the damage to the newly constructed structures be urgently rectified and remedied, said sources.

Two domes of the recently renovated gurudwara in Kartarpur in Pakistan collapsed during rain and thunderstorm on Friday evening.

The photos of the incident went viral on social media after which reactions started pouring in.

“It is sad to see the damage to the domes of the gurdwara. The domes should be repaired…I humbly urge Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to address the issue of damage done to dome gurdwara due to storm,” Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said in a tweet.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) president Satwant Singh, meanwhile, said this is not an abnormal thing. “The thunderstorm also caused damage at many other places in Pakistan. However, it is being projected as big issue by a section of electronic media in India. We have got these domes repaired and are affixing them on their places very soon on the periphery of the gurdwara,” said Singh.

Pakistan has maintained that the centuries-old sanctum sanctorum is safe.

A long pending demand of the Indian Sikh community, a 4-km long corridor was opened on November 9 last year from Dera Baba Nanak, a town situated along international border in India side, to Kartarpur which is the last resting place of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak. The corridor is closed following the Covid-19 outbreak.

tags
top news
‘I give you my word, will take you home ’: Uddhav Thackeray to migrants
‘I give you my word, will take you home ’: Uddhav Thackeray to migrants
‘Where’s your dignity now?’: Prashant Kishor asks Nitish Kumar on Kota row
‘Where’s your dignity now?’: Prashant Kishor asks Nitish Kumar on Kota row
India takes up collapse of Kartarpur gurudwara domes with Pakistan
India takes up collapse of Kartarpur gurudwara domes with Pakistan
LIVE: Asymptomatic cases not testing positive pose risks, says Health ministry
LIVE: Asymptomatic cases not testing positive pose risks, says Health ministry
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
Covid-19 lockdown relaxation: Full list of activities allowed from Monday
Covid-19 lockdown relaxation: Full list of activities allowed from Monday
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
Covid-19 | ‘If they were knowingly responsible...’: Trump warns China of consequences
Covid-19 | ‘If they were knowingly responsible...’: Trump warns China of consequences
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news