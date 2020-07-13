e-paper
Pakistan's Covid-19 cases cross 250,000-mark; nearly 2,800 new cases reported

Pakistan’s Covid-19 cases cross 250,000-mark; nearly 2,800 new cases reported

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, 69 more persons died taking the death toll to 5,226. Another 1,837 patients were in critical condition.

world Updated: Jul 13, 2020 13:45 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Islamabad
The rate of recovery was improving and so far 161,917 patients have recovered across the country.
The rate of recovery was improving and so far 161,917 patients have recovered across the country.(AP Photo)
         

Pakistan’s number of coronavirus cases on Monday crossed the 250,000-mark after 2,769 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, 69 more persons died taking the death toll to 5,226. Another 1,837 patients were in critical condition.

The rate of recovery was improving and so far 161,917 patients have recovered across the country.

Out of the total 251,625 infections, Sindh has reported 105,533 cases, Punjab 87,043, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 30,486, Islamabad 14,108, Balochistan 11,185, Gilgit-Baltistan 1,671 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 1,599.

A total of 1,585,170 tests have been conducted, including 22,532, in the last 24 hours.

