Pakistan school principal arrested for rape, blackmailing; over 45 women fell victim

A principal of a private school in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Hadeed was arrested on Monday on alleged rape and blackmailing allegations, according to local media reports. Over 45 women have fallen victim to sexual abuse by the principal, Irfan Ghafoor Memon, who used CCTV footage to blackmail them, reported by Pakistan-based Geo TV.

The scandal came to light after a video of Memon and a female teacher went viral. (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police also recovered around 25 short video clips from Irfan's phone. The police confiscated the digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTV cameras as well as Memon's mobile phone for investigation.

The scandal came to light after a video of Memon and a female teacher went viral. Soon after, the principal's office was sealed and he was sent to a seven-day physical remand.

As per the police, Memon claimed that he rented the school for PKR 100,000 per month, adding that there were around 10 female teachers, five male teachers and 250 students in the school.

A first information report (FIR) has been filed against Memon on grounds of sexual harassment, threatening and blackmailing.

The investigating officer told Geo TV that Memon would sexually abuse female teachers on the pretext of providing a job. "The accused used to blackmail the women by filming videos," the IO said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On orders of the Sindh Education Minister Rana Hussain, the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh constituted a committee to investigate the matter. The committee comprises Deputy Director Qurban Ali Bhutto and assistant directors Javed Akhtar and Mumtaz Hussain Qambrani.

The IO also said that more suspects have come to light who might have DVR and several videos of the victims and assured that at least two suspects would be arrested soon.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for District Malir Hassan Sardar said that over five women had come forward alleging sexual abuse by Memon. “So far, five women have come forward as victims of the suspect who is currently under investigation. We are also gathering necessary information from the victims as well.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to Geo News, Assistant Commissioner Nazir Abro said that the district administration will investigate the incident and will also contact the education department so that the students can continue their education.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON