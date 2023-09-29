Pakistan suicide blast in Balochistan kills 52, injures 50 | Latest Updates

At least 52 people have died, including a cop, and over 50 have been injured in a suicide blast attack on a religious gathering near a mosque in Balochistan’s Mastung district on Friday, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. No terrorist group has taken responsibility for the blast, which came amid rising attacks by militant groups making it difficult for the security forces ahead of national elections, which are to be held in January next year.

A view of a victim on a stretcher being transferred to an ambulance, following a suicide blast, in Balochistan Province, Pakistan. (Reuters)

Several images and videos have been posted on social media showing bloodied corpses and severed limbs as authorities assessed the damage.

As reported by Geo News, a mosque collapsed on Friday in another blast in Pakistan's Peshawar leading to 30 to 40 people being stuck under the rubble. In yet another blast on Friday at a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provice of the country, two people were killed.

Here is all you need to know:

The blast attacked a religious gathering celebrating Prophet Mohammed's birthday, which is a holiday in Pakistan. The attack was held when people began to gather for Eid-i-Miladun Nabi procession near Madina Masjid at Alfalah Road. Mastung Deputy Commissioner Abdul Razzaq Sasoli said, “A procession of hundreds of people came out of the Madina mosque and as it reached Al Falah road a suicide bomber targeted it.” Deputy inspector general of police Munir Ahmed, speaking to Reuters said, “The bomber detonated himself near the vehicle of the Deputy Superintendent of Police.” As per Mastung Assistant Commissioner (AC) Attahul Munim, the attack took place near the car of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaz Gishkori who was deployed there on the sidelines of the procession, Dawn reported. Interim Balochistan Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki has declared three days of mourning throughout the Balochistan province. Province's interim information minister Jan Achakzai said the mourning was to express solidarity with the families of the victims. He said, “National flags will remain at half-mast on government buildings during the three days of mourning.” The injured and the victim's bodies were taken to Shaheed Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital and Mastung district hospital. As per Dawn, several people were also referred to nearby town Quetta for medical assistance. Achakzai told Dawn, rescue teams have been sent to Mastung and critically injured persons were being referred to Quetta. An emergency has been imposed in all the hospitals, as per Achakzai. He said, “The enemy wants to destroy religious tolerance and peace in Balochistan with foreign blessings. The explosion is unbearable.” Interim CM Domki condemning the incident, ordered an inquiry and sought a report at the earliest. He said, “The perpetrators of the destruction do not deserve any leniency. Those who target peaceful processions will be dealt with firmly.” He added that people should unite against terrorism and said “those who commit such heinous acts cannot be called Muslims”. Pakistan's Punjab police said on X, formerly Twitter, after the explosion that its “diligent officials” would perform security duties for Friday prayers at mosques across Balochistan. Karachi Police tweeted that additional inspector general Karachi Khadim Hussain Rand issued an order to be on high alert in the wake of the Mustang explosion. The post said, “Karachi Police have been issued strict instructions to tighten security measures in the city regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi and Friday prayers and to be highly alert and fully monitor unusual activities.” Interim interior minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti condemned the blast and said that all available resources were being put to use in the rescue operation. He also said that no effort would be spared while treating the injured. Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the “cowardly attack”.

