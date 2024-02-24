 Pakistan to build pipeline to Iran for importing natural gas | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Pakistan to build pipeline to Iran for importing natural gas

Pakistan to build pipeline to Iran for importing natural gas

Bloomberg |
Feb 24, 2024 11:18 AM IST

Pakistan had been reluctant to work on the pipeline for several years as investors avoided backing the project due to UN sanctions against Iran.

Pakistan is moving ahead to build a pipeline that will transport natural gas from Iran, a move it says is needed to meet the country’s energy needs but is sure to raise eyebrows among the South Asian country’s western allies.

A picture from Gwadar, the port city in Pakistan. The Pak cabinet committee on energy has approved starting construction of the pipeline from the Iranian border to Gwadar.(Bloomberg)
A picture from Gwadar, the port city in Pakistan. The Pak cabinet committee on energy has approved starting construction of the pipeline from the Iranian border to Gwadar.(Bloomberg)

The Cabinet Committee on Energy approved starting construction of an 80 kilometer (40 mile) segment of the 800 kilometer pipeline from the Iranian border to Pakistan’s port city of Gwadar, using government funds.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Pakistan had been reluctant to work on the pipeline for several years as investors avoided backing the project due to United Nations sanctions against Iran as well as restrictions on dollar transactions. The two countries signed a 25-year gas deal in 2013, giving Iran reason to threaten a battle in international courts.

Pakistan traditionally has had close relations with the US and Iran. Pakistan says it needs sufficient gas supplies to feed its industry as its domestic resources are depleting fast. The share of imported liquefied natural gas has risen to 29% of total supply.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On