e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Pakistan to start coronavirus vaccination drive from April 2021

Pakistan to start coronavirus vaccination drive from April 2021

Parliamentary Secretary on Health Nausheen Hamid said the government has approved funds to purchase the vaccine doses.

world Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 16:32 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
Islamabad
Women wear protective masks as they walk through a crowd along a market as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, in Karachi, Pakistan.
Women wear protective masks as they walk through a crowd along a market as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, in Karachi, Pakistan.(Reuters)
         

The Pakistan government will provide the coronavirus vaccine free of cost to its people and plans are afoot to start the immunisation drive by April next year, officials said on Thursday.

Parliamentary Secretary on Health Nausheen Hamid said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government has approved funds to purchase the vaccine doses.

“The PTI government will provide the coronavirus vaccines free of cost to the people. The government will start the vaccination from the second quarter of 2021,” Hamid tweeted.

Hamid said the phase III of clinical trials of Chinese vaccines was proceeding well and the shots would be available to the people soon.

Pakistan’s coronavirus caseload rose to 4406,810 on Thursday after 3,499 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of National Health Services, in an update, said 39 people had died due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Now, the Covid-19 death toll stands at 8,205. Nearly 347,000 people have recovered from the disease, while 2,469 people are in critical conditions.

Authorities said 42,904 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of whom 8.15 per cent tested positive. In total, 5,627,539 tests have been conducted in the country.

On Tuesday, Pakistan’s Cabinet approved USD 150 million to purchase coronavirus vaccines.

tags
top news
Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan to protest ‘betrayal of farmers’
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan to protest ‘betrayal of farmers’
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
Tata Nexon EV surpasses 2,000 sales milestone in 10 months
Tata Nexon EV surpasses 2,000 sales milestone in 10 months
Here’s the list of key allies, family members Trump could pardon
Here’s the list of key allies, family members Trump could pardon
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In