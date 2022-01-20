Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Pakistan: Two killed, 22 injured in explosion at Lahore's Lohari Gate area
world news

Pakistan: Two killed, 22 injured in explosion at Lahore's Lohari Gate area

Lahore deputy inspector-general of operations, Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, told Geo News that the investigation was in the initial stages and the nature of the blast was being ascertained.
Police officials examine the site of bomb explosion, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Police said the powerful bomb exploded in a crowded bazaar in Pakistan's second largest city of Lahore. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 05:16 PM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

A blast near Lahore's Lohari Gate area on Thursday killed at least two persons -- including one child -- and injured 22 others, officials said, reported Geo News.

Windows of nearby shops and buildings were shattered by the explosion. Some motorcycles were also damaged.

Lahore deputy inspector-general of operations, Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, told Geo News that the investigation was in the initial stages and the nature of the blast was being ascertained.

The police official said the blast created a 1.5 feet-deep crater in the ground. The injured people were shifted to Mayo Hospital.

Scores of people come every day to the area where a number of marketplaces and a variety of businesses are located, reported Geo News.

Mayo Hospital officials said four people are in critical condition, with the doctors trying to save their lives. The medics have given first aid to other injured people.

The area has been cordoned off and police officials are gathering evidence from the scene of the crime.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan lahore blast explosion
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP