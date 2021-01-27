Pakistan unveils plan to administer Covid-19 vaccine across country
Pakistan's top official body to deal with the coronavirus crisis on Wednesday announced a comprehensive plan to administer the COVID-19 vaccine across the country to curb the pandemic.
The National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) has decided that the vaccine would be given through the National Immunisation Management System (NIMS) which will be operated by the National Vaccine Administration and Coordination Cell (NVACC), said officials.
The plan was unveiled at a meeting of the top body in Islamabad chaired by Minister for Planning Asad Umar.
The meeting was informed that the NIMS is fully digital and appointments for vaccinations to the masses would be done automatically. The masses will send an SMS to 1166 or visit the NIMS website for registration, which will generate a PIN code and send it to the applicant with the address of a vaccination centre closer to home.
Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said that the government will provide vaccines free of cost to the general public.
He said that in the first phase, frontline health workers will be vaccinated, while in the second phase, senior citizens will be administered with the anti-pandemic medicine. So far 400,000 health workers have been registered for vaccination, according to Sultan.
Pakistan has authorised the emergency use of three vaccines against coronavirus, including Russia's Sputnik V and Chinese state-owned firm Sinopharm’s Covid-19.
Meanwhile, the NCOC also decided to stick to an earlier decision to reopen primary and elementary schools as well as universities from February 1.
Earlier, the secondary and higher secondary schools and colleges were reopened on January 18.
The developments came as the 1,563 new patients were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 537,477, according to the ministry of National Health Services.
Another 74 people died in the last 24 hours, taking the Covid-19 toll to 11,450.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US leaders dial Indian counterparts; talk cooperation in defence, Indo-Pacific
- In an introductory telephone call from US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin to Rajnath Singh, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to work together to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and the strategic partnership.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deforestation soars in Amazon forest in 2020, analysis finds
- A first look at deforestation in the full year of 2020 shows that roughly 21,000 square kilometers (8,108 square miles) of old-growth forest was cut or burned down, about the size of New Jersey, the US-based non-profit group found in its analysis of satellite data.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden’s UN nominee urged to counter China, defend 2019 speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US issues terror alert over anti-govt extremists, urges to avoid large crowds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan unveils plan to administer Covid-19 vaccine across country
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French Holocaust memorial vandalized on remembrance day
- The Israeli Embassy in France tweeted a photo of the pro-Uighur graffiti scrawled on a wall etched with the names of tens of thousands of French victims of the Holocaust. The embassy expressed “horror and anger” at the vandalism “on such a symbolic day.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden admin scraps Trump-era rule ending work permit for some H-1B spouses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil slips as Covid-19, demand concerns weigh ahead of supply report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man to plead guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK plant producing Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine evacuated
- The UK arm of Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Wockhardt, which is producing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in north Wales, said it notified authorities after receiving the package on Wednesday morning. The company had recently hosted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Korea sees one of strongest recoveries among major economies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa cracks down on Bitcoin after alleged ponzi scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain cracks down on travel to stop virus spread
- Travellers arriving in Britain from high-risk Covid-19 countries will have to quarantine for 10 days in government-provided accommodation, while those wishing to leave will need to explain why in a process checked before departure, interior minister Priti Patel said on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 dead in reported hostage situation at Texas medical office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden to target drilling, fossil fuel subsidies in new climate orders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox