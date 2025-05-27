Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pakistani man guns down 3 family members in dispute over use of kitchen

PTI |
May 27, 2025 03:48 PM IST

The Pakistani man's wife, sister and brother were killed in the incident in the Daudzai area of Peshawar city.

Three people were killed when a man opened fire on his family members following a dispute over the use of the kitchen in the house in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, police said.

A Pakistani man killed his family members over a disagreement regarding the kitchen.(Representative image/Pexel)
A Pakistani man killed his family members over a disagreement regarding the kitchen.(Representative image/Pexel)

The man's wife, sister and brother were killed in the incident in the Daudzai area of Peshawar city, a police official said.

Also Read: Pakistan Supreme Court upholds death penalty for industrialist who beheaded girlfriend

The official said the bodies of the victims were shifted to the hospital for postmortem.

A case was registered and police teams formed to arrest the accused who ran after the incident, the official said.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
News / World News / Pakistani man guns down 3 family members in dispute over use of kitchen
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On