Pakistani man guns down 3 family members in dispute over use of kitchen

Three people were killed when a man opened fire on his family members following a dispute over the use of the kitchen in the house in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, police said. A Pakistani man killed his family members over a disagreement regarding the kitchen.(Representative image/Pexel)

The man's wife, sister and brother were killed in the incident in the Daudzai area of Peshawar city, a police official said.

The official said the bodies of the victims were shifted to the hospital for postmortem.

A case was registered and police teams formed to arrest the accused who ran after the incident, the official said.