Pakistani woman sent to police custody in daughter's ‘honour killing’ case

A Pakistani court on Thursday remanded a woman to police custody for two days in connection with the alleged honour killing of her daughter and a man in Balochistan province. In a viral video, the woman is purportedly seen holding the Holy Quran and stating that the act was not a crime but aligned with traditional values. (Representative Image)

The incident took place some days ago at the Sanjidi Degari area near Quetta.

The woman, identified as Gul Jan Bibi, was arrested after a video surfaced on social media in which she justified the killings, citing adherence to Baloch tribal customs.

She was presented before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Quetta, which sent her on a two-day police remand.

In the video, Gul is seen holding the Holy Quran and stating that the act was not a crime but aligned with traditional values.

“My daughter who was married with five children was killed because of her relations with a Baloch youngster who used to post objectionable videos on Tik Tok despite several warnings given to him by our family.

“In Balochi culture, having illicit relations is a crime and punishable by death. The decision to shoot them was taken by a Jirga (tribal council),” she said in the video message.

Police also arrested a tribal leader and 10 others in connection with the case, which came into limelight last week after a video went viral in which Gul's daughter and her male friend were seen being shot dead by a group of men in a mountainous area.

According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, there were at least 405 victims of honour killings in 2024 across various parts of the country.