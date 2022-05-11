Pakistan's defence minister indicates that general polls can be held before Nov
Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif has indicated that general elections could be held before November, as ruling PML-N leaders are in London to hold key consultations with former premier Nawaz Sharif on political and economic issues.
Asif said this in an interview with the BBC Urdu which was published on Wednesday. He was asked about the appointment of the army chief after incumbent Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa will retire by the end of November this year.
“It is possible that elections are held before the appointment of the new army chief...It is possible that the caretaker government is replaced by a new government before November,” he said.
According to Pakistan's Constitution, a caretaker government is set up for a maximum 90-day period to hold elections after the Parliament is dissolved. The current national Assembly will complete its term in August next year.
When asked if the the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led coalition government would extend the service of incumbent Army chief Bajwa, who was already given a second three-year term in 2019, Asif said that Bajwa has already announced that that he does not want his tenure to be extended.
“The announcement (by Bajwa) is good as it will close all doors of speculation,” he said, and added that Bajwa’s predecessor, General Raheel Sharif, had not directly or indirectly asked for extension in his service.
Asif also criticised former premier Imran Khan, alleging that he wanted to appoint an Army chief who should also look after his political interests and ensure that he should stay in power.
Asif’s announcement that elections were possible before the time came when Imran Khan, who was unceremoniously removed from office on April 9 through a no-confidence vote, has been holding big rallies to press the government to hold elections. He has also threatened to give a call for a march towards Islamabad after May 20.
The remarks by the defence minister also coincided with the meeting of PML-N leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with former premier Nawaz Sharif in London. It is said that holding early elections would be among the issues to be discussed.
-
Israel says Palestinian gunfire, not IDF, likely killed Al Jazeera journalist
Israel has denied that its forces targeted Shireen Abu Aqla, a senior journalist working for Al Jazeera who was killed on Wednesday during an Israeli operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, and called for a "joint pathological analysis and investigation" to establish the truth. The Palestinian Authority and the Qatar-based network blamed the Israeli Army for the death of Aqla.
-
EU lifts mask requirement for air travel as Covid-19 pandemic ebbs
The European Union will no longer require masks to be worn at airports and on planes starting next week amid the easing of coronavirus restrictions across the bloc, authorities said Wednesday. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency said it hoped the joint decision, made with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, would mark “a big step forward in the normalization of air travel" for passengers and crews.
-
‘Advancing economic and investment ties with India a priority for Canada’
Advancing the long-standing economic and investment relationship with India is a priority for Canada, as it “deepens key partnerships in the Indo-Pacific”, Canada's minister of international trade Mary Ng told Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in a virtual meeting on Tuesday.
-
'If Donald Trump gets back to Twitter': Elon Musk agrees to these 3 scenarios
Twitter is divided over whether former US president Donald Trump should be allowed on the platform or not after his questionable role in inciting the violence in US Capitol on January 6. Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said he would like to reverse the permanent ban on Donald Trump as according to him, the decision was stupid. What are these 3 scenarios? Donald Trump will not use Twitter.
-
India refutes speculative media reports on sending troops to Lanka
The Indian High Commission here on Wednesday categorically dismissed speculative media reports about New Delhi sending its troops to Colombo, saying India is fully supportive of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability and economic recovery. It was reported that former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had left his office-cum-official residence, Temple Trees. “The Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs of India clearly stated yesterday that India is fully supportive of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability and economic recovery,” it said in another tweet.
