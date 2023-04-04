Home / World News / Pakistan's rupee hits record low amid IMF loan delay

Pakistan's rupee hits record low amid IMF loan delay

Bloomberg | | Posted by Animesh Chaturvedi
Apr 04, 2023 12:37 PM IST

Pakistan struggles to meet IMF conditions by raising taxes, energy prices & currency devaluation, missing deadlines for bailout.

Pakistan’s rupee dropped to a record low as the embattled nation faces a delay in its attempt to revive its loan program with the International Monetary Fund to avoid a default.

Pakistan has a few more tasks to complete to meet requirements for a $6.5 billion bailout.(Twitter)

The rupee weakened 1% to 288 a dollar, according to foreign-exchange desk at Arif Habib Ltd. in Karachi.

The IMF’s resident representative for Pakistan said the country has a few more tasks to complete to meet requirements for a $6.5 billion bailout. The lender approved a $3 billion loan program for Sri Lanka last month to ease its economic crisis.

Pakistan’s loan program is yet to materialize months after it raised taxes and energy prices and allowed the currency to depreciate to meet IMF’s conditions. The nation has missed multiple deadlines to resume its bailout. The Washington-based lender has asked Pakistan to seek commitments for new loans from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates before it revives the bailout.

pakistan international monetary fund
