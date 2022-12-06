Pakistan's top court sets up supervisory panel on TV journalist shot in Kenya
Published on Dec 06, 2022
Arshad Sharif: The court has sought initial responses from the Pakistan's foreign office, the interior ministry and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), it said in a statement.
Pakistan's Supreme Court has set up a panel of five judges to supervise an investigation into the killing of a prominent television journalist shot dead in Kenya, it said on Tuesday.
The court has sought initial responses from the South Asian nation's foreign office, the interior ministry and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), it said in a statement.
The matter, voluntarily taken up by the court, centres on an incident in which the journalist, Arshad Sharif, was shot and killed in October on the outskirts of the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.
