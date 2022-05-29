Pak’s LeT, JeM have hundreds of fighters, 11 camps in Afghanistan: UN report
NEW DELHI: Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) still have hundreds of fighters in Afghanistan and both groups maintain at least 11 terrorist training camps in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, according to a new UN report.
The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), blamed for a string of attacks in northwest Pakistan in recent months, accounts for the largest component of foreign terrorist fighters in Afghanistan, with their number estimated at “several thousand”, said the latest report from the team monitoring the UN Security Council’s sanctions on the Taliban.
This is the first report by the monitoring team, which assists the UN Security Council’s 1988 Sanctions Committee, since the Taliban takeover of Kabul in August last year.
Though JeM and LeT are estimated to have a few hundred fighters each in Afghanistan, JeM maintains eight training camps in Nangarhar province, three of them directly under Taliban control, according to the report. There were no details on the location of these camps or the number of fighters in each of them.
LeT, which was formed in Afghanistan in 1990, has three training camps in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, and the group has maintained its close ties with the Afghan Taliban leadership. LeT leader Mawlawi Assadullah met the Taliban’s deputy interior minister Noor Jalil in October 2021, the report said.
A Taliban delegation visited a training camp used by LeT in Haska Mena district of Nangarhar province in January this year.
Within Afghanistan, LeT is led by Mawlawi Yousuf. Past LeT members have included Aslam Farooqi and Ejaz Ahmad Ahangar alias Abu Usman al-Kashmiri, both of whom joined the Khorasan chapter of the Islamic State.
Farooqi was blamed for the March 2020 attack on a Sikh place of worship in Kabul that killed more than 25 people. Farooqi was subsequently captured by Afghan special forces but escaped from prison during the Taliban takeover of Kabul last year. Some reports have suggested he was killed in a gun battle in Afghanistan in January.
The report said JeM, a Deobandi group led by Masood Azhar, is “ideologically closer to the Taliban”. Qari Ramazan is the newly appointed head of the group in Afghanistan. JeM was formed in early 2000 by Azhar after he was freed along with two more terrorists in exchange for passengers on an Indian Airlines flight hijacked by Pakistani terrorists from Kathmandu to Kandahar.
Despite the Taliban setup’s claims of not allowing Afghan soil to be used by foreign fighters, the UN report said several other foreign terrorist groups were still active in Afghanistan, including the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM), Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan and Jamaat Ansarullah. Each of these groups has a few hundred fighters in the war-torn country.
According to previous reports from the monitoring team, both JeM and LeT have facilitated the trafficking of terrorist fighters into Afghanistan, and they have acted as advisers, trainers and specialists in improvised explosive devices. The monitoring team has said both groups were also responsible for targeted assassinations against government officials and others.
In the past, JeM and LeT fighters were co-located with Taliban forces in Mohmand Darah, Dur Baba and Sherzad districts of Nangarhar province. Both groups also had their fighters dispersed within Taliban forces in Kunar province.
The new reports said al-Qaeda has used the Taliban’s takeover to “attract new recruits and funding” and al-Qaeda affiliates worldwide. “Previously, while the group was obliged to seek new safe havens, it was believed to have a continued presence in Afghanistan. Under the Taliban, Afghanistan is viewed as a friendly environment for continued occupancy,” the report added.
-
Missing Nepal plane with 22 onboard found in Mustang, search teams head to site
The small plane of a local airline with 22 people on board, including four Indians, that went missing earlier in the day was found at Kowang in Mustang. The Twin Otter 9N-AET plane belonging to Nepal's Tara Air took off at 10.15am from Pokhara, and lost contact with the control tower 15 minutes later, according to an airline spokesperson.
-
Missing Nepal's Tara Air plane found: Names of passengers and crew onboard
Ashok Kumar Tripathi, Dhanush Tripathi, Ritika Tripathi and Vaibhawi Tripathi - four members of a family from Mumbai - are among 22 people onboard a small plane the Twin Otter 9N-AET belonging to Nepal's Tara Air that went missing on Sunday in the mountainous region of the Himalayan nation minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara, reports suggest. Crew members: Captain Prabhakar Ghimire, co-pilot Utsav Pokharel and air hostess Kismi Thapa.
-
Nepal Tara Air flight mishap: A look at some plane crashes in Himalayan country
A Nepal Tara Airlines plane flying from Pokhara to Jomson went missing Sunday. 22 people were on board, including four Indians and two Germans. Air traffic control lost contact with the plane 15 minutes after it took off from Pokhara. The Indian embassy in Nepal has said officials are in touch with the families of four people from Mumbai who were on board the aircraft.
-
Clashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque before contested Israeli flag march
Israeli police faced off with Palestinians holed up inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque on Sunday as hundreds of Jews visited the holy compound ahead of a contentious Jewish nationalist march through the heart of the Old City. Palestinian factions have warned that the flag-waving parade through the city's Muslim quarter could re-ignite their decades-old conflict with Israelis. Tensions have been rising in the city for weeks. Other Jews were later seen holding up Israeli flags.
-
Cargo boat sinks in Indonesia, 25 people go missing
Rescuers in Indonesia were searching for 25 people who were missing after a cargo boat sank in the Makassar Strait in South Sulawesi province, officials said Sunday. Like many Indonesians, Djunaidi, the head of the provincial search and rescue agency goes by only one name. Also read: US intel helped Ukraine locate and sink Russian warship: Report Seventeen people were later rescued, including some by two tugboats that were at sea at the time of the incident.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics