Parag Agrawal's message amid Elon Musk-Twitter deal: 'Despite the noise...'
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has praised Twitter employees who continue to do their work with focus 'despite the noise' amid uncertainty over his role in Twitter, once it's taken over by Tesla boss Elon Musk. In what seemed to be his statement about his future role, Parag Agrawal tweeted, "I took this job to change Twitter for the better, course correct where we need to, and strengthen the service. Proud of our people who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise."
It is not yet known whether Parag Agrawal will continue in the post of the CEO or whether there will be any layoffs etc.
On Monday, Twitter announced that it entered into a 'definitive' agreement to be owned by Elon Musk upon completion of the transaction of $44 billion.
According to reports, Parag Agrawal would get an estimated $42 million if he gets terminated within 12 months of a change in the control of the San Francisco-based company.
In his securities filing, Elon Musk said he did not have confidence in Twitter's management which indicates that there might be a change in the management in near future.
Meanwhile, Elon Musk though bound by his agreement with Twitter to not criticise the company has slammed Twitter's top lawyer Vijaya Gadde for blocking a New York Post story about Hunter Biden in 2020. Reacting to a news item that Vijaya Gadde broke down at a meeting with her staff this week after Elon Musk's takeover.
-
What is salmonellosis, the bacterial disease affecting Europe, US? 10 points
The World Health Organisation said there have been more than 150 suspected cases of Salmonellosis, a bacterial intestinal disease which has affected people across Europe and the United States. This after the UK regulators had flagged a cluster of Salmonella Typhimurium cases a month ago. Here's a complete 10-point lowdown on the new bacterial disease Salmonellosis. It is a disease caused by Salmonella, a non-typhoidal bacteria. Person-to-person transmission can also occur through the faecal-oral route.
-
US signals focus back on China, QUAD summit on May 24
With White House announcing the QUAD summit during US President Joseph Biden's bilateral visit to Japan and South Korea on May 24, Washington has signaled that it has not forgotten Indo-Pacific amidst the never-ending turmoil in Ukraine.
-
Elon Musk ‘jokes’ he will buy Coca-Cola and ‘put cocaine back’
Elon Musk on Thursday tweeted he will next buy Coca-Cola and put the cocaine back in it triggering a frenzy on the social media platform, as much as coca-cola started trending on Twitter. In two hours, the tweet crossed 1 million likes, 200K retweets and 60K quote tweets. Musk's tweet comes after he bought 100% stake in Twitter for $44 billion.
-
Nearly 80% of EU's population estimated to have been infected with Covid
Nearly 80 per cent of the European Union's population is estimated to have been infected by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the bloc's executive body has said. The figures were reached by calculating the unreported infections that could be as high as 350 million or 77 per cent of Europe's population, the European Commission said, Bloomberg reported. The commission said reported cases covered about 30 per cent of the European population so far.
-
US Prez Biden to meet PM Modi at Quad summit in Tokyo next month: White House
US President Joe Biden will travel to South Korea and Japan next month and attend the QUAD summit in Tokyo, during which he will also meet India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House has said. Biden's trip to South Korea and Japan has been scheduled for May 20 to 24. Biden will also hold bilateral meetings with South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics