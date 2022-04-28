Parag Agrawal's message amid Elon Musk-Twitter deal: 'Despite the noise...'

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has praised Twitter employees who continue to do their work with focus 'despite the noise' amid uncertainty over his role in Twitter, once it's taken over by Tesla boss Elon Musk. In what seemed to be his statement about his future role, Parag Agrawal tweeted, "I took this job to change Twitter for the better, course correct where we need to, and strengthen the service. Proud of our people who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise."

It is not yet known whether Parag Agrawal will continue in the post of the CEO or whether there will be any layoffs etc.

On Monday, Twitter announced that it entered into a 'definitive' agreement to be owned by Elon Musk upon completion of the transaction of $44 billion.

According to reports, Parag Agrawal would get an estimated $42 million if he gets terminated within 12 months of a change in the control of the San Francisco-based company.

In his securities filing, Elon Musk said he did not have confidence in Twitter's management which indicates that there might be a change in the management in near future.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk though bound by his agreement with Twitter to not criticise the company has slammed Twitter's top lawyer Vijaya Gadde for blocking a New York Post story about Hunter Biden in 2020. Reacting to a news item that Vijaya Gadde broke down at a meeting with her staff this week after Elon Musk's takeover.

