Home / World News / PDM to hold rally at Bahawalpur against Imran-led govt

PDM to hold rally at Bahawalpur against Imran-led govt

The opposition alliance chief said that rifts within the PDM are a campaign run by the media and added that the PDM is more determined to rid the country of Imran Khan and his illegitimate government.

world Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 05:57 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Islamabad
Pakistani politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), wave to the supporters during an anti-government protest rally organized by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of political opposition parties, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Pakistani politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), wave to the supporters during an anti-government protest rally organized by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of political opposition parties, in Lahore, Pakistan. (REUTERS)
         

To oust Prime Minister Imran Khan from power, the Chief of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has intensified the protest against the PTI government as decides to lead a political rally in Bahawalpur on Sunday.

Citing sources, The News International reported that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz and former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples’ Party leader Yousuf Raza Gilani will also attend the rally.

The rally will pass through Bandra Bridge, Model Town C Chowk, Fateh Chowk, Model Town B, and reach Toll Plaza Sutlej Bridge and it is expected that all three -- Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz and Yousuf Raza Gilani -- will address the rally at Chowk Seraiki.

However, a spokesman for the district police said the administration had not yet given permission for the rally, as reported by The News International. The police spokesman added that cases have been registered against local PDM officials and workers for violating coronavirus safety protocols.

PML-N leader Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that the government is panicking in the face of the Opposition movement. He said crude tactics are being used to stop the rally.

“PDM is the voice of the people, the rally will be held tomorrow at all costs,” he vowed.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Friday that the opposition’s movement would no longer be directed only at the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government but also “his backers”.

PDM has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan till January 31 and in case of denial for this demand, the front has announced a rally against the government.

