e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / World News / Pelosi says House to vote on resolution to limit Trump’s military actions on Iran

Pelosi says House to vote on resolution to limit Trump’s military actions on Iran

The resolution is likely to win approval in the Democratic-led House, but prospects for passage are less certain in the Senate, which is controlled by Trump’s fellow Republicans.

world Updated: Jan 06, 2020 12:20 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump threatened sanctions against Iraq and said that if U.S. troops were required to leave, Iraq’s government would have to pay a heavy cost.
U.S. President Donald Trump threatened sanctions against Iraq and said that if U.S. troops were required to leave, Iraq’s government would have to pay a heavy cost. (REUTERS File Photo )
         

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will introduce and vote on a war powers resolution this week to limit U.S. President Donald Trump’s military actions regarding Iran.

“This resolution is similar to the resolution introduced by Senator Tim Kaine in the Senate,” Pelosi said in a statement late on Sunday.

“It reasserts Congress’s long-established oversight responsibilities by mandating that if no further Congressional action is taken, the Administration’s military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days.”

The resolution is likely to win approval in the Democratic-led House, but prospects for passage are less certain in the Senate, which is controlled by Trump’s fellow Republicans, many of whom have said they support the president’s action on Iran.

Iraq’s parliament called for U.S. and other foreign troops to leave as the backlash against the U.S. killing on Friday of a top Iranian general grew, and Trump doubled down on threats to target Iranian cultural sites if Iran retaliates.

Trump also threatened sanctions against Iraq and said that if U.S. troops were required to leave, Iraq’s government would have to pay Washington for the cost of a “very extraordinarily expensive” air base there.

tags
top news
FIR filed in connection with JNU violence, scanning CCTV footage: Police
FIR filed in connection with JNU violence, scanning CCTV footage: Police
Won’t separate children from families for now: Centre to SC on Assam NRC
Won’t separate children from families for now: Centre to SC on Assam NRC
‘Couldn’t provide security’: JNU hostel warden resigns over campus violence
‘Couldn’t provide security’: JNU hostel warden resigns over campus violence
‘Disappointing’: Zaheer slams preparations after Guwahati T20I called off
‘Disappointing’: Zaheer slams preparations after Guwahati T20I called off
Golden Globes 2020: Check out full list of winners
Golden Globes 2020: Check out full list of winners
One year of Tata Harrier: Right SUV at the wrong time?
One year of Tata Harrier: Right SUV at the wrong time?
Trump threatens ‘very big’ sanctions on Iraq if US troops forced to leave
Trump threatens ‘very big’ sanctions on Iraq if US troops forced to leave
Watch: Student protests spread across country after JNU violence
Watch: Student protests spread across country after JNU violence
trending topics
JNU violenceJNU AttackJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeAligarh Muslim UniversityGolden Globes 2020 LIVEKushal PunjabiSara Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news