Pentagon readies for Iran ground ops as American military history repeats itself: How US invasions since WW2 have gone

The Pentagon is preparing plans for weeks of limited ground operations in Iran, potentially including raids on Kharg Island and coastal sites near the Strait of Hormuz. Up to 10,000 additional ground troops are being considered for the Middle East, on top of 1,500 already deployed from the 82nd Airborne unit of the US military. "It does not mean the President has made a decision," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has said. Iran warns US (Bloomberg)

That means whether Donald Trump will continue to push for talks, or escalate, is unclear.

If indeed a ground invasion comes, the history of what tends to come next is well documented as we look back at all such interventions by the US since World War 2. Those who have studied or lived through America's previous wars are alarmed.

Linda Robinson, a senior fellow at the US-based think tank Council on Foreign Relations who has reported from both Afghanistan and Iraq, has put it plainly: "The risks increase exponentially if US ground forces are deployed to Iran. This is a scenario that US military uniformed leadership has reportedly argued would incur very high casualties and likely risk failure."

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Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, one of the voices of the opposition against Trump’s Republican Party government, said he was "the angriest he had been in his political career" after attending a classified Iran war briefing for the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"I emerge from this briefing as dissatisfied and angry, frankly, as I have from any past briefing in my 15 years," he told reporters.

Iraq, 2003 The US invaded Iraq in 2003 claiming the country had weapons of mass destruction ready to deploy under Saddam Hussein. None were ever found. Official data said 4,492 US military personnel were killed. Approximately 200,000 Iraqi civilians died. The US Defense Department reportedly spent $728 billion directly on the war between 2003 and 2012.

After Baghdad fell, the US disbanded the entire Iraqi army, putting hundreds of thousands of armed, trained soldiers suddenly out of work. As one US officer said at the time, it created "450,000 enemies on the ground”. Many of those men formed or joined the insurgency, and the Islamic State grew directly from that chaos. US troops returned in 2014 to fight it, and a residual force remains in Iraq today.

By late 2006, 1.8 million Iraqis had fled to neighbouring countries and another 1.6 million were displaced within Iraq itself. As of 2023, more than 1.1 million remained without a permanent home, as per the Costs of War Project at Brown University.

Along the way, photographs emerged of US soldiers torturing and humiliating Iraqi prisoners at a facility called Abu Ghraib. The images, published in 2004, caused international outrage and became a lasting symbol of the war's moral cost, though no senior official was prosecuted.

Linda Robinson of the think tank Council on Foreign Relations said the US military's experience in Iraq was "a testament to hubris”.

She has now warned that deploying special forces into Iran could lead to calls for "larger and larger deployments”, repeating the cycle that defined Iraq after 2003.

"The one certainty about war is its unpredictability," she wrote, “I saw this firsthand in Afghanistan and then in Iraq.”

Afghanistan, 2001 The Taliban’s radical Islamist government fell within weeks of the US invasion, which came as the US launched a hunt for the perpetrators of the terror attack on World Trade Center, New York City, on September 11, 2001.

Twenty years and trillions of dollars later, the Taliban were back in power — returning within days of the American withdrawal in 2021. In between, the US managed to kill Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, whom the Taliban were harbouring at the start of the war. He was living in and was killed in Pakistan, though, in 2011.