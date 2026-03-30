Pentagon readies for Iran ground ops as American military history repeats itself: How US invasions since WW2 have gone
Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam on list of US ground invasions; also cited as cautionary tales by analysts
The Pentagon is preparing plans for weeks of limited ground operations in Iran, potentially including raids on Kharg Island and coastal sites near the Strait of Hormuz. Up to 10,000 additional ground troops are being considered for the Middle East, on top of 1,500 already deployed from the 82nd Airborne unit of the US military. "It does not mean the President has made a decision," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has said.
That means whether Donald Trump will continue to push for talks, or escalate, is unclear.
If indeed a ground invasion comes, the history of what tends to come next is well documented as we look back at all such interventions by the US since World War 2. Those who have studied or lived through America's previous wars are alarmed.
Linda Robinson, a senior fellow at the US-based think tank Council on Foreign Relations who has reported from both Afghanistan and Iraq, has put it plainly: "The risks increase exponentially if US ground forces are deployed to Iran. This is a scenario that US military uniformed leadership has reportedly argued would incur very high casualties and likely risk failure."
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Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, one of the voices of the opposition against Trump’s Republican Party government, said he was "the angriest he had been in his political career" after attending a classified Iran war briefing for the Senate Armed Services Committee.
"I emerge from this briefing as dissatisfied and angry, frankly, as I have from any past briefing in my 15 years," he told reporters.
Iraq, 2003
The US invaded Iraq in 2003 claiming the country had weapons of mass destruction ready to deploy under Saddam Hussein. None were ever found. Official data said 4,492 US military personnel were killed. Approximately 200,000 Iraqi civilians died. The US Defense Department reportedly spent $728 billion directly on the war between 2003 and 2012.
After Baghdad fell, the US disbanded the entire Iraqi army, putting hundreds of thousands of armed, trained soldiers suddenly out of work. As one US officer said at the time, it created "450,000 enemies on the ground”. Many of those men formed or joined the insurgency, and the Islamic State grew directly from that chaos. US troops returned in 2014 to fight it, and a residual force remains in Iraq today.
By late 2006, 1.8 million Iraqis had fled to neighbouring countries and another 1.6 million were displaced within Iraq itself. As of 2023, more than 1.1 million remained without a permanent home, as per the Costs of War Project at Brown University.
Along the way, photographs emerged of US soldiers torturing and humiliating Iraqi prisoners at a facility called Abu Ghraib. The images, published in 2004, caused international outrage and became a lasting symbol of the war's moral cost, though no senior official was prosecuted.
Linda Robinson of the think tank Council on Foreign Relations said the US military's experience in Iraq was "a testament to hubris”.
She has now warned that deploying special forces into Iran could lead to calls for "larger and larger deployments”, repeating the cycle that defined Iraq after 2003.
"The one certainty about war is its unpredictability," she wrote, “I saw this firsthand in Afghanistan and then in Iraq.”
Afghanistan, 2001
The Taliban’s radical Islamist government fell within weeks of the US invasion, which came as the US launched a hunt for the perpetrators of the terror attack on World Trade Center, New York City, on September 11, 2001.
Twenty years and trillions of dollars later, the Taliban were back in power — returning within days of the American withdrawal in 2021. In between, the US managed to kill Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, whom the Taliban were harbouring at the start of the war. He was living in and was killed in Pakistan, though, in 2011.
Between 2001 and 2021, a total of 2,459 US military personnel died in Afghanistan, with about 1,000 from allied NATO countries. Eighteen 18 CIA operatives were killed, over 20,700 US troops wounded in action; and roughly 3,900 American civilian contractors were killed too. Nearly 50,000 Afghan civilians were killed, and nearly 100,000 fighters too.
Kosovo, 1999
The US led a 78-day NATO bombing campaign against Serbia to stop the killing of ethnic Albanians in the province of Kosovo. Ground troops followed to keep the peace. The intervention had no approval from the United Nations Security Council as Russia and China blocked it. Kosovo declared independence in 2008. Serbia still does not recognise it, nor does Russia, China, or the UN itself.
Somalia, 1993
The US entered Somalia on a humanitarian mission: to protect food aid from being seized by armed militias during a famine. It escalated quickly.
Eighteen American soldiers were killed in a single battle in the streets of Mogadishu in October 1993, the events later depicted in the film ‘Black Hawk Down’.
The US withdrew shortly afterwards. Somalia collapsed into two decades of civil war and famine.
Gulf War 1991
A US-led coalition of 34 nations drove Iraqi forces out of Kuwait in roughly 100 hours of ground fighting after Saddam Hussein tried annexing his neighbouring country. Saddam stayed in power in Iraq after this war, but was eventually dethroned and hanged after a trial in 2006 as part of the second Iraq intervention by the US.
The large US military bases left behind in Saudi Arabia became one of Osama bin Laden's stated reasons for declaring war on America. Analysts suggest this thread leads to 9/11, and then the American intervention in Afghanistan, and so on.
Vietnam, 1965
This is the war that the Iranians use as a spectre when challenging the US to deploy ground troops. More than 58,000 Americans died in this war of around eight years. Vietnamese deaths are estimated at up to 3 million. The US, fighting for South Vietnam, left without victory. The government it had been propping up collapsed two years later, and the Communist regime of North Vietnam became the administration of a unified Vietnam.
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In American pop culture, this war is often cited as a failed adventure that proved deadly at scale. Many famous personalities at the time refused to serve in the US army in Vietnam. These included the boxer Muhammad Ali.
The war left behind a chemical legacy too. To deprive enemy fighters of jungle cover, the US military sprayed a toxic herbicide called ‘Agent Orange’ across vast areas of the Vietnamese countryside. Exposure to this chemical is considered responsible for an abnormally high rate of miscarriages, cancers, birth defects, and severe deformities in Vietnam dating from the 1970s.
In the US, the war ended military conscription, or compulsory service; and produced a deep public suspicion of foreign wars that lasted for decades.
The list runs long
Before these major wars, over 36,000 Americans were killed fighting to “defend” South Korea after the communist regime of the North attacked in the early 1950s. US troops remain stationed in South Korea today. North Korea, the country the US fought to contain, now has nuclear weapons.
Online databases list Panama (1989), Grenada (1983), the Dominican Republic (1965), and Haiti (1994) as part of a similar pattern of swift military success, but limited lasting change.
Trump had used the words “swift and decisive” after the US and Israel launched the latest attack on Iran on February 28. Over a month later, that is clearly not the case.
Trump says the US is currently negotiating with Tehran, though Iranian officials have not agreed to a high-level meeting and remain suspicious of American intentions.
The Pentagon is preparing its military options regardless.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAarish Chhabra
Aarish Chhabra is an Associate Editor with the Hindustan Times online team, writing news reports and explanatory articles, besides overseeing coverage for the website. His career spans nearly two decades across India's most respected newsrooms in print, digital, and broadcast. He has reported, written, and edited across formats — from breaking news and live election coverage, to analytical long-reads and cultural commentary — building a body of work that reflects both editorial rigour and a deep curiosity about the society he writes for. Aarish studied English literature, sociology and history, besides journalism, at Panjab University, Chandigarh, and started his career in that city, eventually moving to Delhi. He is also the author of ‘The Big Small Town: How Life Looks from Chandigarh’, a collection of critical essays originally serialised as a weekly column in the Hindustan Times, examining the culture and politics of a city that is far more than its famous architecture — and, in doing so, holding up a mirror to modern India. In stints at the BBC, The Indian Express, NDTV, and Jagran New Media, he worked across formats and languages; mainly English, also Hindi and Punjabi. He was part of the crack team for the BBC Explainer project replicated across the world by the broadcaster. At Jagran, he developed editorial guides and trained journalists on integrity and content quality. He has also worked at the intersection of journalism and education. At the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, he developed a website that simplified academic research in management. At Bennett University's Times School of Media in Noida, he taught students the craft of digital journalism: from newsgathering and writing, to social media strategy and video storytelling. Having moved from a small town to a bigger town to a mega city for education and work, his intellectual passions lie at the intersection of society, politics, and popular culture — a perspective that informs both his writing and his view of the world. When not working, he is constantly reading long-form journalism or watching brainrot content, sometimes both at the same time.Read More