Perryton plunged into chaos! Devastating tornado unleashes havoc, leaving destruction and despair behind

On Thursday evening, a lethal tornado swept through Perryton town in northern Texas. The National Weather Service, Amarillo, verified that the town was struck by a tornado. This town is near the Oklahoma border, home to approximately 8000 residents. This catastrophic tornado destroyed a trailer park and several communication towers. A Lethal tornado caused a catastrophe in Perryton, Texas. (Chicago & Midwest Storm Chasers screenshot/Twitter)

Paul Dutcher, Perryton Fire Department Chief reported that 3 people have died. He highlighted the condition of their trucks was pretty bad as the tornado directly hit them. The chief informed, roughly 200 homes were damaged, and a stretch of a mile and a half area was impacted. approximately 30 mobile homes were completely destroyed as they took a “direct hit”.

Hospital CFO Debbie Beck informed that 50 to 100 people have been injured and are hospitalized at Ochiltree General Hospital. Some have minor injuries and some are severely injured and are diagnosed with head injuries, broken bones and collapsed lungs.

Four Price for Texas assured that the mayor, Texas Division of Emergency Management and Governor Abbott had been informed and “they are mobilizing resources right now.” “This is a serious situation. Again, please lift that community up in prayer.”

Keith Shadden, Emergency Manager in Oklahoma, has informed that fire, law enforcement and EMS units have been sent by the county to assist across the state border. Additionally, he mentioned that as soon as the weather clears up, a second wave of assistance will be dispatched.

The city of Stinnett, Texas, is sending officers as well as EMS units. Following the “devastating tornado” the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office is also sending aid and assistance to rescue and emergency operations.

Over the weekend, there will be severe weather threats for southern states. There are high possibilities for more hail, destructive winds and tornadoes across the plains and mid-south.