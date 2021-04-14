Pfizer to deliver 10% more vaccine doses to US by end of May, says CEO

Pfizer Inc can deliver 10% more doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to the United States by the end of May and meet its target of supplying 300 million doses two weeks earlier than expected, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Pfizer had promised to provide the US government with 100 million doses by the end of March and another 100 million by the end of May, with the rest being delivered by the end of July.

Separately, the company said it had conducted an assessment of the vaccines' safety data and had found no evidence of blood clots.

"This safety database analysis includes a review of all adverse events received for the vaccine through March 27," the company said.

Pfizer's statement comes as US federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine for at least a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot.