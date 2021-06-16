Philippines' Covid death toll crosses 23,000; 5,414 new cases seen
The Philippines' department of health (DOH) reported Wednesday 5,414 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,332,832.
The death toll climbed to 23,121 after 158 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.
The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested more than 13 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.
